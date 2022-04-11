Shanghai residents scream from their houses amid Covid lockdown. Watch video

Residents of Shanghai in China have been heard screaming out of their houses in videos posted on Twitter amid the latest lockdown clamped to stop the rising cases of Covid-19. In one of the clips shared by Twitter user Patrick Madrid, several apartments are seen lit up as people are heard screaming.

“What the?? This video taken yesterday in Shanghai, China, by the father of a close friend of mine. She verified its authenticity: People screaming out of their windows after a week of total lockdown, no leaving your apartment for any reason,” read the caption of the tweet.

Madrid also tweeted the translation of the voice-over. “It’s Shanghai, everyone is screaming, started with a couple now everyone is screaming, after a week of lockdown, something is going to happen, no one knows when this is going to end,” he wrote.

The clip has gone viral and garnered more than 4.9 million views since being shared on April 9.

Many other users also shared videos of people screaming from their houses. A user also shared footage of a drone appearing and directing people to comply with Covid restrictions and not open their windows.

China is witnessing the biggest outbreak since cases of the deadly Covid-19 were first discovered in central Wuhan in 2019, as per a Reuters report. More than 25,000 infections were reported in Shanghai on Sunday.

Since the lockdown was imposed more than three weeks ago, the city’s 25 million residents have been finding it difficult to find food and medicine. Residential units have been classified into three risk categories and restrictions are being eased for those in areas without positive cases, according to a Reuters report.

Authorities have announced they will lift the lockdown in some areas of Shanghai from Monday.