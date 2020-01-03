Viral video: Shanghai replaces fireworks with drone display for New Year celebrations

The drone display, which replaced the traditional fireworks were controlled by a central computer that programmed them to fly in specific patterns. The drone display, which replaced the traditional fireworks were controlled by a central computer that programmed them to fly in specific patterns.

As thousands of people from across the world gathered to celebrate New Year’s with music and fireworks, China’s largest city Shanghai replaced the traditional fireworks with around 2,000 drones for New Year’s eve for a drone display.

The display, which took place over the Huangpu River, featured the drone forming into various shapes and patterns against the night sky.

Watch the video here:

In Shanghai, revelers welcomed in the new year with a drone display forming various shapes and patterns against the night sky over the Huangpu River https://t.co/wq7AvkkIpI pic.twitter.com/XKECtdnAVY — The New York Times (@nytimes) December 31, 2019

The drones, which were fitted with multi-coloured lights, created various shapes and patterns and a figure of a man running across the sky.

According to Daily Mail, the drones were controlled by a central computer that programmed them to fly in specific patterns. The display also had a countdown to the New Year’s and displayed a massive ‘2020’ as the clock struck 12.

Many took to Twitter and appreciated the growing trend of finding alternatives to fireworks- which created noise and air pollution. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

We need notes! Awesome! — KC (@CookKCEgyptian) January 1, 2020

Wow — Jo Diddley (@jot_au) January 1, 2020

That is freakin’ AMAZING. Wow. — Linda Endicott (@lemonpiewriter) December 31, 2019

Beautiful & don’t need the noise nor the contaminating fumes, foxes, dogs, birds… Will not be scared either, COOL! — Helena Marconell (@tarrraaaaa) December 31, 2019

Wow. I think I like this better than fireworks! — Angel (@angelfritz365) January 1, 2020

Very cool. Better than fireworks especially for animals. — Peter Kirkwood (@p_kirkwood12) January 1, 2020

Wow. That really does feel properly 21st Century. The ancient home of gunpowder moving on from fireworks to painting moving pictures in the sky with the lights of a coordinated drone swarm. Impressed. — Andrew King #FBPE #RejoinEU 🎪 (@2primates) January 1, 2020

I prefer that over fireworks!! Its time to phase out fireworks to help cleaning the air. — Greg #BanAssaultRifles🇺🇸 (@GregA1313) December 31, 2019

And no stressed out humans, pets, or wildlife. 👍 — Meg Caprino 🆘 (@calicobayfarm) January 1, 2020

No contamination or danger from fireworks. 👍🏼👍🏼 — Patricia DeJesus (@pmdjo) December 31, 2019

The stuff the Chinese are doing with drone light shows is pretty mind-blowing. The civilization that invented fireworks taking it to the next level. — Zack Stentz (@MuseZack) January 1, 2020

