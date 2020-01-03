Follow Us:
Friday, January 03, 2020

Viral video: Shanghai replaces fireworks with drone display for New Year celebrations

China's largest city Shanghai replaced traditional fireworks with a drone display for the New Year celebrations. The drone display featured various patterns and shapes across the night sky.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 3, 2020 2:40:46 pm
Shanghai, Drone display, New Year 2020, Huangpu River China, Shanghai New Year celebrations, Trending, Indian Express-News The drone display, which replaced the traditional fireworks were controlled by a central computer that programmed them to fly in specific patterns.

As thousands of people from across the world gathered to celebrate New Year’s with music and fireworks, China’s largest city Shanghai replaced the traditional fireworks with around 2,000 drones for New Year’s eve for a drone display.

The display, which took place over the Huangpu River, featured the drone forming into various shapes and patterns against the night sky.

Watch the video here: 

The drones, which were fitted with multi-coloured lights, created various shapes and patterns and a figure of a man running across the sky.

According to Daily Mail, the drones were controlled by a central computer that programmed them to fly in specific patterns. The display also had a countdown to the New Year’s and displayed a massive ‘2020’ as the clock struck 12.

Many took to Twitter and appreciated the growing trend of finding alternatives to fireworks- which created noise and air pollution. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 03: Latest News

Advertisement