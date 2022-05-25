scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Shakira aces TikTok dances in high heels on The Tonight Show

Shakira appeared on The Tonight Show by Jimmy Fallon to promote her new show Dancing with Myself which will air on NCB.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 25, 2022 10:06:46 am
Shakira, Jimmy Fallon, Shakira at the tonight show with Jimmy Fallon, Shakira TikTok dance, Shakira Jiggle Jiggle, Indian ExpressShakira aced the dance challenge in high heels.

Singer and performer Shakira appeared on The Tonight Show by Jimmy Fallon last week to promote her new show Dancing with Myself.

The episode, which was viewed by millions of eager fans, had a segment named “Watch It Once TikTok Challenge” that went viral on social media.

ALSO READ |Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show has its first. A dance performance by robot guests

In the segment, Shakira and Fallon tried to match viral TikTok dance steps by looking at the original choreography once and the person matching the dance steps the most was declared the winner.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

For the first part of the segment, Shakira and Fallon both danced to the beats of Jiggle Jiggle, a rap mix that recently went viral after two theatre performers Jess Qualter and Brooke Blewitt posted a snazzy TikTok video on the song.

The second dance was on Shakira’s own Te Felicito. As Shakira aced the choreography in the first go, Falon said, “You’re Shakira! It’s not fair!”. After Shakira won the challenge, and that too in high heels, the internet went gaga over the 45-year-old diva.

Appreciating the dazzling TV appearance of Shakira, a Twitter user wrote, “Bruh Shakira doing the jiggle jiggle dance on Jimmy Fallon has me feeling some type of way ”

Another Twitter user wrote, “So Shakira’s interview on Jimmy Fallon was the most watched Tonight Show in 4 YEARS, then y’all love acting like she’s some sort of irrelevant nobody?Don’t ever underestimate The Queen of Latin Music POWER, she’ll always prove y’all wrong. Ion write the rules ”.

