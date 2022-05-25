Shakira aces TikTok dances in high heels on The Tonight Show

Singer and performer Shakira appeared on The Tonight Show by Jimmy Fallon last week to promote her new show Dancing with Myself.

The episode, which was viewed by millions of eager fans, had a segment named “Watch It Once TikTok Challenge” that went viral on social media.

In the segment, Shakira and Fallon tried to match viral TikTok dance steps by looking at the original choreography once and the person matching the dance steps the most was declared the winner.

For the first part of the segment, Shakira and Fallon both danced to the beats of Jiggle Jiggle, a rap mix that recently went viral after two theatre performers Jess Qualter and Brooke Blewitt posted a snazzy TikTok video on the song.

The second dance was on Shakira’s own Te Felicito. As Shakira aced the choreography in the first go, Falon said, “You’re Shakira! It’s not fair!”. After Shakira won the challenge, and that too in high heels, the internet went gaga over the 45-year-old diva.

there are comments in atleast 20 different languages on shakira’s jimmy fallon tiktok, chile. — . (@khudaxjaane) May 22, 2022

my god Shakira is ROCKING THE HOUSE in Jimmy Fallon 😩🔥 — alex 🤖 (@zoomenlacara) May 17, 2022

Shakira on the jimmy fallon show 🙌🏼😭 — 🌻 (@llatortura) May 10, 2022

Shakira on Jimmy Fallon tomorrow I can’t believe yet pic.twitter.com/vCQjxiezLh — 𝔞𝔫𝔦𝔪𝔞𝔩 𝔠𝔦𝔱𝔶 (@heyiamemilio) May 15, 2022

Bruh Shakira doing the jiggle jiggle dance on Jimmy Fallon has me feeling some type of way 😍 — Huggz (@DJHuggz) May 23, 2022

The fact we are going to see Shakira on Jimmy Fallon after all those years seems so unreal, finally pic.twitter.com/oXzU3fV86f — eireen (@captivexheartx) May 10, 2022

My favorite female artist Shakira dancing to a song called my money don’t jiggle jiggle on the Tonight show with Jimmy Fallon she absolutely killed it ♥️♥️🔥🔥@shakira ♥️♥️🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/zHR1JEkQLj — Vanessa Mendes (@vanessa_ban2) May 20, 2022

So Shakira’s interview on Jimmy Fallon was the most watched Tonight Show in 4 YEARS, then y’all love acting like she’s some sort of irrelevant nobody in Murrikkka? Don’t ever underestimate The Queen of Latin Music POWER, she’ll always prove y’all wrawng. Ion write the rules 😗 pic.twitter.com/blctBmbVNO — vuelve stan (@saltstatue) May 17, 2022

