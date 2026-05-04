‘Is this for me?’: Shakira’s stunned reaction goes viral as 2 million fans fill Brazil’s Copacabana Beach for her concert

Shakira stunned fans with a massive free concert at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro on the night of May 2. The city’s mayor claimed that nearly 2 million people packed the iconic shoreline.
The show followed a growing trend of mega free concerts at the venue, after similar large-scale performances by Madonna in 2024 and Lady Gaga last year, both of which drew equally electric crowds. For Shakira, the concert was part of her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran world tour, named after her 2024 album.
A clip now going viral captures the singer’s genuine shock before the performance. Standing on her hotel balcony and looking down at the sea of fans already gathered, Shakira can be seen holding her face in disbelief, clearly overwhelmed by the turnout. “Is this for me? Why?” she asks her team in the moment.
The video, originally shared on her Instagram Stories, quickly spread across social media, racking up millions of views as fans flooded the comments with admiration.
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“Shakira will always be the queen of Latin America,” an Instagram user wrote. Another commented, “Brazilians are the most passionate and supportive people I’ve ever seen/met in my life. They will show out like no other so I’m not remotely surprised aha.”
Responding to claims that the turnout was only because the concert was free, one person pointed out, “Even if it’s free, if I don’t like the artist, I wouldn’t go. It’s free and they Love you!”
Another fan added, “You are magical and you bring so much happiness to people with your music and just for being you. Enjoy the love – you deserve it..”
These large-scale free concerts are part of the city’s effort to maintain strong tourism and spending during the period between Carnival, New Year celebrations, and the month-long Saint John’s festivities in June.
According to estimates from city officials and Riotur, a tourism promotion agency, Shakira’s performance alone could bring in around 777 million reais (roughly $155 million) through increased activity in hotels, restaurants, and local businesses.
Disclaimer: This content is intended for informational purposes and includes details sourced from viral social media discussions that have not been independently verified. The views expressed reflect those of the author and the social media participants featured.