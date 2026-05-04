‘Is this for me?’: Shakira’s stunned reaction goes viral as 2 million fans fill Brazil’s Copacabana Beach for her concert

Standing on her hotel balcony and looking down at the sea of fans already gathered, Shakira can be seen holding her face in disbelief

Shakira stunned fans with a massive free concert at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro on the night of May 2. The city’s mayor claimed that nearly 2 million people packed the iconic shoreline.

The show followed a growing trend of mega free concerts at the venue, after similar large-scale performances by Madonna in 2024 and Lady Gaga last year, both of which drew equally electric crowds. For Shakira, the concert was part of her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran world tour, named after her 2024 album.

A clip now going viral captures the singer’s genuine shock before the performance. Standing on her hotel balcony and looking down at the sea of fans already gathered, Shakira can be seen holding her face in disbelief, clearly overwhelmed by the turnout. “Is this for me? Why?” she asks her team in the moment.