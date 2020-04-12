Comic strip shows how Shakespearean tragedies would have ended if characters ‘stayed at home’

In the comic strip, while Julius Caesar stays at home in self-isolation, foiling the conspirators’ plans of his assassination, Juliet breaks the news of the masquerade party being called off due to the pandemic to Romeo. In the comic strip, while Julius Caesar stays at home in self-isolation, foiling the conspirators’ plans of his assassination, Juliet breaks the news of the masquerade party being called off due to the pandemic to Romeo.

A comic strip is making rounds on the internet showing how famous tragedies of William Shakespeare would have ended differently if characters had “stayed home”.

In the now-viral comic strip, famous tragedy dramas, including King Lear, Hamlet, Antony & Cleopatra, goes through interesting plot twists as many lead characters can be seen following social distancing norms.

Take a look here:

Developed by comic creator Mya Lixian Gosling, who goes by the username ‘Good Tickle Brain’ on Twitter, the comic strip stresses on the importance of social distancing in times of the coronavirus pandemic.

Take for example Romeo and Juliet. In the comic, Juliet breaks the news of the masquerade party being called off to Romeo due to the pandemic, all while maintaining a safe distance from her balcony.

Meanwhile, Julius Caesar also stays at home in self-isolation, foiling the conspirators’ plans of his assassination.

And in Macbeth, King Duncan refuses to step out of his house because of the virus outbreak, thwarting his general Macbeth’s plan of killing him.

Netizens who came across the comic strip were delighted to see the interesting plot twists. Many shared the comic to urge people to stay indoors and adhere to the guidelines issued to fight the coronavirus outbreak. Take a look at some reactions here:

