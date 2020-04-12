Follow Us:
Sunday, April 12, 2020
COVID19

Comic strip shows how Shakespearean tragedies would have ended if characters ‘stayed at home’

In the now-viral comic strip, famous tragedy dramas, including King Lear, Hamlet, Antony & Cleopatra, goes through interesting plot twists as many lead characters can be seen following social distancing norms.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 12, 2020 2:38:42 pm
Shakespeare comic, Shakespearian tragedy comic strip, Shakespearian tragedy comic strip with social distancing message, Shakespearian comic stay at home, comic strip with social distancing message, Coronavirus, Coronavirus pandemic, COVID-19, Trending news, Indian Express news. In the comic strip, while Julius Caesar stays at home in self-isolation, foiling the conspirators’ plans of his assassination, Juliet breaks the news of the masquerade party being called off due to the pandemic to Romeo.

A comic strip is making rounds on the internet showing how famous tragedies of William Shakespeare would have ended differently if characters had “stayed home”.

In the now-viral comic strip, famous tragedy dramas, including King Lear, Hamlet, Antony & Cleopatra, goes through interesting plot twists as many lead characters can be seen following social distancing norms.

Take a look here:

Developed by comic creator Mya Lixian Gosling, who goes by the username ‘Good Tickle Brain’ on Twitter, the comic strip stresses on the importance of social distancing in times of the coronavirus pandemic.

Take for example Romeo and Juliet. In the comic, Juliet breaks the news of the masquerade party being called off to Romeo due to the pandemic, all while maintaining a safe distance from her balcony.

Meanwhile, Julius Caesar also stays at home in self-isolation, foiling the conspirators’ plans of his assassination.
And in Macbeth, King Duncan refuses to step out of his house because of the virus outbreak, thwarting his general Macbeth’s plan of killing him.

Netizens who came across the comic strip were delighted to see the interesting plot twists. Many shared the comic to urge people to stay indoors and adhere to the guidelines issued to fight the coronavirus outbreak. Take a look at some reactions here:

Globally, the number of infections has risen to above 1.77 million, while nearly 1.08 lakh people have died. With over 20,000 casualties, the United States has the highest death toll from coronavirus in the world. (Track LIVE UPDATES here)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 12: Latest News

Advertisement