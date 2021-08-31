‘Shame on you’: Shahid Afridi’s remarks about Taliban’s love for cricket cause uproar

As thousands of Afghans are desperately fleeing the country after Taliban took over, Pakistan’s former cricket captain Shahid Afridi is drawing flak online after finding “positivity” in the militant’s attitude. The cricketer said that compared to the past, Taliban seem to be “positive” this time as they are “allowing women to work, including politics”. As the world seemed concerned with Taliban seizing control, Afridi shared his opinion about the future of cricket in Afghanistan, adding “Taliban support and love cricket.”

Afridi made the remarks while he was speaking to the media in Karachi and said that the next Pakistan Super League (PSL) might be his last. He said he would love to play for Quetta Gladiators, GEO News reported.

Taliban are cricket lover : Shahid Afridi pic.twitter.com/BPb8lb7jNF — Shoaib Jatt (@Shoaib_Jatt) August 30, 2021

His shocking remarks quickly went viral, raising eyebrows across the world. His stance is quite different from Afghan cricketers and sportspersons, who have condemned Taliban’s takeover. Many have even left the country, afraid of repercussions. Many also shared older videos of him where he spoke derisively about women playing cricket.

While most slammed him for his “insensitive” comment, other trolled him with sarcastic tweets.

Yea!! He can organize 20/20 league matches there too… Taliban Pro League (TPL) — Manish Mundra (@ManMundra) August 30, 2021

Mental age is still about 14. But “they” think if they place him in PM’s House in 2023, he’ll have at least 40 more years to destroy this country. Current incumbent is already in dotage. — Salman Rashid (@odysseuslahori) August 31, 2021

“They are allowing women to work”… the very concept of ‘allowing’ women to do anything is repugnant — Khemta Hannah Jose (@khemta_h_jose) August 31, 2021

no wonder !! Last time he gave some statement about “Women – When the anchor asked Afridi about his view on women’s playing cricket in Peshawar, Afridi replied derisively: “Our women have magic in their hands; they are good cooks.” — FemaleHumanBeing (@FemaleHumanBei2) August 30, 2021

What should you expect person like Sahid Afridi💔💔 — Asheesh (@Asheesh00007) August 30, 2021

It boggles my mind how someone can show support for the Taliban and still consider themselves a human being. Shows you that the ISI has their hooks in even athletes in Pakistan. — Muzhda Qasemi (@MuzhdaQasemi) August 31, 2021

Pakistanis have the audacity to champion for the Taliban as long as they don’t establish Islamic Emirates in Pakistan – the most hypocritical nation on earth — فاطمه (@Ftmhdi) August 31, 2021

The hypocrisy in this. Shahid Afridi will soon regret what he is saying here unfortunately. Taliban is like a movement that spread beyond borders, irrespective of anything that stands in front of it. Pakistan will be in crosshairs of course, it’s no rocket science. https://t.co/IzXbkV1e8d — Arjun (@LifeIsAnElation) August 31, 2021