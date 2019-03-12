Coldplay lead Chris Martin seems to be Shah Rukh Khan’s latest fan; here is why

Toggle Menu
It did not take long for the tweet to reach the actor, who tweeted, "Will surely listen to the music u are listening to my man. Will send u some Indian music too. Love to you & health and life Forever and more to you."

Many fans of the actor were thrilled with the exchange between the two and agreed with Martin’s “SRK forever” tweet. (Souce: File Photo)

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has a massive fan-base. And this is not confined to India only. Many Hollywood stars including Leonardo Di Caprio, Brad Pitt, singer Marshmello, among others, have admitted to being his fans. Even though SRK has not been a part of many international projects, he has managed to impress the audience around the world. Adding to the long list is the lead singer Chris Martin of the popular British band Coldplay, who acknowledged the actor in his latest tweet.

The band had earlier performed at industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash Ambani’s bachelor party, where several videos of Khan dancing on the band’s songs were shared online. Taking to Twitter, the official handle of the band tweeted, “Hello everyone, I hope you are all doing ok. Better than ok actually. Here is some music I love at the moment,” and then shared a list of songs on his mind. However, while signing off the note, Martin wrote, “Ok enough tweeting for one month. Shah Rukh Khan forever. Love.”

It did not take long for the tweet to reach the actor, who replied, “Will surely listen to the music u are listening to my man. Will send u some Indian music too. Love to you & health and life Forever and more to you.”

Many fans of the actor were thrilled with the exchange between the two and agreed with Martin’s “SRK forever” tweet. However, Coldplay fans were dejected with the “enough tweeting for one month”.

