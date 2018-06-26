Samantha, the sex robot, can now say no to unwanted advances from humans

This mode is activated when the sensors under her skin are activated if a partner is being aggressive towards her. Further, it is also switched on if she is bored by the ‘partner’s’ sexual advances. (Source: Invention World/YouTube) This mode is activated when the sensors under her skin are activated if a partner is being aggressive towards her. Further, it is also switched on if she is bored by the ‘partner’s’ sexual advances. (Source: Invention World/YouTube)

Samantha, the Artificial Inteligence-based sex doll, was created by Dr Sergi Santos and his wife Maritsa Kissamitaki. The interactive doll responds to voices and touch as well. But according to a report in the Daily Mail, the robot can say no to unwanted advances from humans. The Daily report also said that ‘Samantha demonstrated her ability to say ‘no’ to overly aggressive sexual partners during a recent presentation held at the Life Science Centre in Newcastle.

The doll has a ‘dummy mode’, which when activated, allows Samantha to turn down sex if she is “not in the mood”. This mode is activated when the partner becomes aggressive towards her. Further, the mode is also switched on if she is bored by the ‘partner’s’ sexual advances. But guess what? She can can also say a no, verbally, if she does not want the experience to continue. The doll has been priced at £3,600 (Rs 3,24,832, approximately).

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd