Netizens react as ‘Sex and the City’ announces revival, 20 years after debut

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis will reprise their roles as Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte. Kim Cattrall, who played the popular character Samantha, will not feature.

Popular American romantic comedy-drama television series ‘Sex and the City’ is making a comeback to the small screen, more than 20 years after it made its debut on televisions, prompting reactions online.

However, only three of the four main characters are returning to the new series– Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis reprising their roles as Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte. Kim Cattrall, who played the popular character Samantha, will not feature.

According to reports, the HBO Max project is a 10-episode limited series, which will follow Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate their life in their 50s. The production will reportedly start in late spring.

The series is titled ‘And Just Like That’- a nod to one of the show’s original catchphrases, according to a BBC report.

A short trailer of the series was released on January 11.

Watch it here:

While many took to various social media platforms to express excitement over the revival, others argued that that show won’t be the same without Kim Cattrall‘s character Samantha Jones.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

sex and the city without samantha?? that’s like wearing a mask without putting it over ur nose… pointless — samantha (@DECOUTURIZE) January 11, 2021

omg the sex and the city reboot is happening!!😍 can’t wait pic.twitter.com/KUqgRikKlI — 𝐒𝐨𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐞. (@pearlnmoon) January 11, 2021

The only character I’m concerned about returning for this SEX AND THE CITY reboot is New York City, honestly. — Dave Quinn (@NineDaves) January 11, 2021

If anyone needs me just know that for the next 24 hours I will be DEAD after learning about the Sex and the City reboot. — Meaghan Oppenheimer (@MoppyOpps) January 11, 2021

The Sex and The City reboot pic.twitter.com/BoRA6L214u — Matías (@maticaps) January 11, 2021

No one has seen “SEX AND THE CITY” less than me. — RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) January 11, 2021

the gays when they saw the Sex and the City announcement pic.twitter.com/kgnN57GXlJ — Sam Lathwood (@SLathwood) January 11, 2021

samantha jones is the heart of sex and the city pic.twitter.com/YvgvE5BrC3 — amélie (@ephhemere) January 11, 2021

There’s no sex in sex and the city without samantha jones — 𝐋𝐨𝐥𝐚 (@sshesanangel) January 11, 2021

It definitely won’t be the same without Samantha but least we’re getting new sex and the city Tbh. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻🙌#sexandthecity #SATC #SATCNextChapter pic.twitter.com/Rl5inl7jJI — Josh (@Joshlovesit19) January 11, 2021

Sex and the City Revival is coming to HBO MAX 🍸🛍👠 pic.twitter.com/rHCdbL434s — We are all in this Together 🙏 (@FashionweekNYC) January 10, 2021

Sex and The City without Samantha is an act of blasphemy on all counts pic.twitter.com/Wv1VanTzVp — Tyler (@erotica__mp3) January 11, 2021

Sex And The City Samantha not

coming back being included #SATCNextChapter #SexAndTheCity pic.twitter.com/FWBAAKx8Zw — Missguided (@Missguided) January 11, 2021

Paws up! They just cast Babu Frik as the new Samantha in Sex and the City!! pic.twitter.com/MytqfHJpmX — Patti Harrison (@Party_Harderson) January 11, 2021

Sex and the City without Samantha is absolutely Orwellian. — jeremy (@jeremycabo) January 11, 2021

The original ‘Sex and the City’ series, created by Darren Star, was based on Candace Bushnell’s 1997 book of the same name. It premiered on HBO in 1998 and ran for six seasons until 2004.