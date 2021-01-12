scorecardresearch
Tuesday, January 12, 2021
Netizens react as ‘Sex and the City’ announces revival, 20 years after debut

The HBO Max project is a 10-episode limited series, which will follow Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate life in their 50s.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | January 12, 2021 9:53:14 pm
Sex and the City, Sex and the City teaser, Sex and the City revival, Sex and the City teaser reactions, Sex and the City no Samantha, Sex and the City without Samantha, Sex and the City series, Sex and the City reboot, Sex and the City 2021.Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis will reprise their roles as Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte. Kim Cattrall, who played the popular character Samantha, will not feature.

Popular American romantic comedy-drama television series ‘Sex and the City’ is making a comeback to the small screen, more than 20 years after it made its debut on televisions, prompting reactions online.

However, only three of the four main characters are returning to the new series– Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis reprising their roles as Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte. Kim Cattrall, who played the popular character Samantha, will not feature.

According to reports, the HBO Max project is a 10-episode limited series, which will follow Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate their life in their 50s. The production will reportedly start in late spring.

The series is titled ‘And Just Like That’- a nod to one of the show’s original catchphrases, according to a BBC report.

A short trailer of the series was released on January 11.

Watch it here:

While many took to various social media platforms to express excitement over the revival, others argued that that show won’t be the same without Kim Cattrall‘s character Samantha Jones.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

The original ‘Sex and the City’ series, created by Darren Star, was based on Candace Bushnell’s 1997 book of the same name. It premiered on HBO in 1998 and ran for six seasons until 2004.

