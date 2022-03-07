Video of seven-year-old Ukrainian girl’s birthday celebration in refugee camp warms hearts online

Ukrainian people have been fleeing the war-torn country and heart-wrenching videos have been surfacing online. A video showing the birthday party of a seven-year-old Ukrainian girl in a refugee camp in Romania has given respite amid the tense situation.

The video shared on the Instagram account Goodnews_movement shows the girl being presented with gifts as emergency service personnel encircle sing her the birthday song and spread cheers. The little girl smiles as everyone greets her and her eyes sparkle in excitement.

“Humanity… a refugee camp in Romania comes together for a Ukrainian girl on her 7th birthday… let’s wish Arina a happy birthday below. Thank you to the helpers!” reads the caption of the post.

The clip posted a day ago has amassed more than one million likes on Instagram. Wishes for the little girl poured in the comments section. “Such a beautiful gesture……Happy Birthday, Arina,” commented a user.

According to a SkyNews report, Arina’s family are among the refugees staying at the Siret border camp and border between Romania and Ukraine, about 20 miles from the war-torn country’s city, Chernivtsi.

Recently, a video of a pianist playing What a Wonderful World while residents of the war-torn country thronged a railway station in Lviv to flee the invasion went viral. Before that, a video of a woman embracing a stranger who helped her children cross the border also captured hearts online.

Since Russia launched its attack on Ukraine on February 24, hundreds have been killed and more than 1.5 million people have fled the country as others have been forced to take shelter in bunkers and underground stations.