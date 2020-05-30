7-year-old boy throws prom for nanny after it’s cancelled due to Covid-19

Seven-year-old Curtis Roger surprised his nanny Rachel Chapman with a dinner and dance. (Picture credit: (Twitter/ Becky Chapman) Seven-year-old Curtis Roger surprised his nanny Rachel Chapman with a dinner and dance. (Picture credit: (Twitter/ Becky Chapman)

A seven-year-old boy from North Carolina is winning hearts online after he organised a ‘mini’ prom for his nanny.

Curtis Roger surprised his 17-year-old nanny with a dinner and dance after her prom got cancelled due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Taking to Twitter, Chapman’s mother Becky shared several pictures which show Curtis dressed up in a suit and the 17-year-old in her prom gown.

My daughter has been a nanny for this amazing kid for over a year. When he realized she wouldn’t have a senior prom, he wanted to throw her one. He planned a socially distant prom, complete with dancing & her favorite foods. @somegoodnews @ABC11_WTVD #bestpromever #SomeGoodNews pic.twitter.com/8T8LY3DQZw — Becky Chapman (@bhchapman) May 26, 2020

With a little help from his mother, Curtis put the event together in his own backyard. Pictures also show pool noodles, tables and ropes being used to maintain a safe social distance.

This kid is just so classy. Look at that posing — Katie Payne 🏹 (@wildkateaustin) May 28, 2020

What a prince! — ⚖️Carolyn Hedges (@clevergalCA) May 28, 2020

Little man has mad style! — Nicolas Taylor (@NickyT_95) May 28, 2020

Little man has more game than I do — CEExJAY (@CoreyJayyy) May 28, 2020

This is so beyond sweet. I’ve been nannying for the past year and my lil kids are about to move away. This brought tears to my eyes. 🥺💖 — ᴴᵃⁿⁿᵃʰ 🍒 (@scoopstroop) May 27, 2020

What a little gentleman!! He’s so sweet!! Your daughter is beautiful! Looks like she had a really wonderful time! 😀 — Rebecca Amiss📚 (@RebeccaJAmiss) May 27, 2020

If this is not the cutest and sweetest thing you see today I can’t help you 💕 — Mary Beth Reddy (@marybethreddy) May 27, 2020

What a sweet young man for wanting to do something special for your daughter, and what a wonderful young woman she is to accept his offer. ❤❤ — Allison (@Allison69144387) May 28, 2020

I love this! — Kristin Fortuna (@42nagirl) May 28, 2020

Protect this child at all cost. — Normani Stan (@Zoeybaby09) May 28, 2020

That little cutie pie is going to be a heartbreaker! This is so precious! — Cindy McM (@mcm_cindy) May 27, 2020

Rachel, who is a senior at Sanderson High School in Raleigh, North Carolina, has been watching Curtis part-time after school for over a year.

