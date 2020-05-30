Follow Us:
Saturday, May 30, 2020
7-year-old boy throws prom for nanny after it’s cancelled due to Covid-19

Curtis Roger surprised his 17-year-old nanny with a dinner and dance after her prom got cancelled due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 30, 2020 10:30:24 am
Seven-year-old Curtis Roger surprised his nanny Rachel Chapman with a dinner and dance.

A seven-year-old boy from North Carolina is winning hearts online after he organised a ‘mini’ prom for his nanny.

Taking to Twitter, Chapman’s mother Becky shared several pictures which show Curtis dressed up in a suit and the 17-year-old in her prom gown.

Take a look here:

With a little help from his mother, Curtis put the event together in his own backyard. Pictures also show pool noodles, tables and ropes being used to maintain a safe social distance.

Take a look at some reactions here:

Rachel, who is a senior at Sanderson High School in Raleigh, North Carolina, has been watching Curtis part-time after school for over a year.

