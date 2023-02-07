Seven-year-old girl protects little brother under rubble, moving photograph melts hearts online

A moving photograph of a seven-year-old girl shielding her little brother’s head while they remained stuck under rubble in the aftermath of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria has melted hearts online. UN representative Mohamad Safa, who shared the photo on Twitter, noted that the duo stayed under the rubble for 17 hours and made it out safely.

“The 7 year old girl who kept her hand on her little brother’s head to protect him while they were under the rubble for 17 hours has made it safely. I see no one sharing. If she were dead, everyone would share! Share positivity…” read his tweet.

The photograph left netizens emotional and many praised the girl for her compassionate gesture in the distressful situation. A user commented, “Miracles happen. What a great big sister. Lovingly protective under such stressful circumstances. Hope for all those still trapped. Respect for all the rescuers working tirelessly.” Another user wrote, “Oh bless her – children’s love and resilience makes me weep.” A third user commented, “OW! She’s a little hero!”

About 5,103 people have been reported dead on Tuesday and thousands more were injured in the 7.8 quake that wreaked havoc in Turkey and Syria. It was followed by another two quakes of 7.6 and 6.0 magnitude in Turkey’s southern regions on Monday, followed by aftershocks measuring 5.6 on Tuesday. While countries race to send relief material and rescue teams, seven days of national mourning have been declared in Turkey.