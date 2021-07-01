Watch: Seven Spot robots dance to BTS’ song, members even have a dance-off!

Bangtan Sonyeondan or BTS is known for marvelling all with their crazy synchronised choreography. So much so that viewers all over the world have often said it looks unreal and they seem like robots programmed to mirror each other’s movements. Now, in an eerie progression, a seven-member group of robots danced to a BTS song, and the video has left netizens amused online.

Yes, in a video shared by Boston Dynamics, seven of its robots, Spot, danced to K-pop brand’s song ‘IONIQ: I’m On It’. Grooving to the peppy beats, the seven metallic dogs flaunted some quirky moves, imitating the international superstars’ style. From doing some cool formations and showing off varying degrees of locking and popping, the robotic septet too wowed netizens with their moves.

The special video was released as Hyundai welcomed the robots to its family after the global carmakers acquired AI-powered bots earlier in June. As BTS is the Korean car brand’s global ambassadors and creators of the special song, it was only fitting that the newest members danced to the hit.

“We’re thrilled to be part of the Hyundai Motor Group! And we’re celebrating with a dance to BTS’s ‘IONIQ: I’m On It’,” they wrote in the caption.

However, it’s not the only video that has created a buzz online. Spot, the robot met the Korean septet during a campaign shoot and had an adorable exchange. While initially the interaction showed the group saying hello and getting acquainted with V doing a push-up challenge, taking things to a whole new level, dancer leader J-Hope wondered if the robot can do some of their choreography.

What happened next delighted Armys around the world, as Jimin and J-Hope were seen engaging in a dance-off with Spot! And it wasn’t just Spot who learned some dancing moves, Atlas, the humanoid robot of the company too joined in to flaunt some steps from BTS’ hit song ‘Boy With Luv’.

In a behind-the-scenes blog post, the company explained how it pulled off the longer, coordinated dance routine, which involved incredibly precise programming. “Getting seven Spots to dance in unison presented an exciting challenge – as well as a new opportunity to push the robots to their limits,” the post read.

Along with programmers, the company also worked again with Monica Thomas, the professional choreographer who the company worked with on its previous dancing robot videos, to plan out Spot’s dance moves.

However, it should come as no surprise as welcoming 2021 in an epic style, four robots from MIT’s sign-off company had presented fully choreographed dance moves to The Contours’ iconic hit ‘Do you love me’, taking the internet by storm.