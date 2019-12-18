Seven-month-old baby becomes youngest mayor in America

At just seven months old, William Charles “Charlie” McMillian was inaugurated as honorary Mayor of Whitehall, Texas. At just seven months old, William Charles “Charlie” McMillian was inaugurated as honorary Mayor of Whitehall, Texas.

Believe it or not, but a seven-month-old baby, William Charles “Charlie” McMillian, has been sworn-in as the Mayor of Whitehall in Texas, emerging as the youngest mayor in the US ever. In an inauguration ceremony, wearing a black tuxedo, the newly ‘elected’ mayor melted hearts of nearly 150 people as they celebrated the appointment of the new mayor at the Whitehall Community Center.

Popularly known as Mayor Charlie, the adorable official took oath on Sunday after he was ‘elected’ in October to serve the local communities in Grimes County.

With a motto “Make America Kind Again”, Mayor Charlie “stood on the podium” with his adoptive parents Chad and Nancy McMillian before a group of members of the local community cheering and applauding the youngest official.

Watch the video here:

In case you’re wondering how the cute baby landed in the job, it’s owing to a fundraiser. According to local TV channel KBTX, every year the position of mayor is auctioned off at the Whitehall Volunteer Fire Department BBQ Fundraiser. “This year, Charlie was the highest bidder, thereby “electing” him the youngest mayor in America,” the report said.

Josh Fultz, a councilman for the nearby Texas town of Navasota, shared his experience at the sweet ceremony and told Newsweek, “He just sat there and kind of goo-goo-ga-ga’d over the people that were all around, like a happy little kid.”

“Everybody was wanting to hold him and walk around with him and the love that was in the air was very strong. We’re in a difficult time in our country’s history and Mayor Charlie is helping to bring peace and kindness back into the community. That’s really the whole goal,” Fultz explained.

The toddler took oath in a ceremony that would resemble any official ceremony but in a smaller scale, with a band playing patriotic music, performances from a local high school dance group and even mock secret service.

However, that wasn’t all. Little Charlie even customised oath of office. “I, William Charles McMillan, do solemnly promise that I will faithfully execute the office of the Mayor of Whitehall and will to the best of my ability: Be kind to everyone on the playground, promote life, adoption and good, clean country living, pave all the gravel roads, take cookies to the Volunteer Fire Department, catch the biggest catfish, and preserve, protect and defend the community of Whitehall, so help me, Mom and Dad!” the report added.

