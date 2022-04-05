Seven-foot snake found under cushion of California man’s couch. Watch video

A slithery surprise awaited a California man who was sitting on a couch. It was a seven-foot-long Vietnamese blue beauty rat snake.

A video clip shared by 9News on YouTube shows the reptile coiled up and hiding under the cushion of the couch. In another clip shared on Facebook, Snake expert and owner of So-Cal Rattlesnake Removal, Alex Tejo, is seen holding the reptile on its tail. “Okay, I don’t even know what to do right now. So, someone called me to remove the snake,” Tejo is heard saying in the video. Meanwhile, the snake moves towards him and instinctively he retracts but does not lose hold of the reptile.

Watch the video here:



“One in a lifetime snake rescue!” reads the caption of the clip. It is still a mystery how the snake ended up on the couch. “We are still unsure about that, “So-Cal Rattlesnake Removal Facebook user replied to a query on how the snake ended up in the house.

While some users were shocked to see the snake, others were marvelled by its beauty. “What a gorgeous snake!” commented a user.

“He didn’t get my skin, but he actually got the lining of my shirt,” Tejo told ABC 10News. He also added that it is legal to take care of the breed as a pet and it might have escaped from its owner.