7 crocodiles escape from Karachi farmhouse, two are still missing

Seven crocodiles that were being kept in a farmhouse near the city of Karachi escaped after a wall collapsed, and worryingly for local residents two of them remain untraceable. The seven reptiles were reportedly being kept in a farm house in the Steel Town area of Karachi, and wildlife officials have only managed to rescue five so far.

According to ARY News, the police were called in and other concerned government departments were alerted after the crocodiles escaped.

“All crocodiles were present at the farm house. They fled from the animal home after a wall of the premises collapsed during rainfall this morning,” the management of the farm house near the Steel Town filter plant reportedly told the police.

However, due to water logging in the area, two crocodiles remain untraced. The police said there were no reports of the crocodiles causing any injuries.

During heavy rains recently in India, there have been cases of crocodiles being spotted in residential areas, and in one case, had to be rescued from the roof of a house.