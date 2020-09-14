These ‘the setup vs shot’ tweets show ways to click that perfect photo

Wondering how they do it? Here, take a look at some of the many before-after pictures shared on the microblogging website

From Pinterest to Instagram, almost all social media platforms are flooded with breathtaking photography that often one aims to mimic. In the latest trend doing rounds on Twitter, people are sharing the tricks on ways to click those stunning, mesmerising photos and guess what, it ain’t all that difficult.

Using a “The setup vs the shot” format, various social media influencers, bloggers and photographers are sharing the set-up to the get the perfect shot. Wondering how they do it? Here, take a look at some of the many before-after pictures shared on the microblogging website:

More of the shots 👀 pic.twitter.com/WeuPOUhBIM — Shayla (@shayla________) September 10, 2020

#perpetualheartbreak album art

the setup. the shot. pic.twitter.com/SjLUYIowoI — BAO 🥀 Debut album Oct 9 (@heyitsbao) September 12, 2020

It’s been a minute since I’ve done one of these. The setup // The shot pic.twitter.com/VwwwkQzS0j — Daniel Stagner (@DanielStagner) September 11, 2020

The Setup The Shot pic.twitter.com/KItPjyJJeu — Joztakethose (@Jayflvcko__) September 7, 2020

The Setup The Shot pic.twitter.com/rJt1ydc5Nk — jota (@jaretzihdz) September 8, 2020

The setup : The shot : pic.twitter.com/kqpjlqemD8 — blurryface (@yusvfasnawi) September 12, 2020

