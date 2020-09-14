scorecardresearch
Monday, September 14, 2020
These ‘the setup vs shot’ tweets show ways to click that perfect photo

Using a "The setup vs the shot" format, various social media influencers, bloggers and photographers are sharing the set-up to the get the perfect shot.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | September 14, 2020 9:40:45 pm
From Pinterest to Instagram, almost all social media platforms are flooded with breathtaking photography that often one aims to mimic. In the latest trend doing rounds on Twitter, people are sharing the tricks on ways to click those stunning, mesmerising photos and guess what, it ain’t all that difficult.

Using a “The setup vs the shot” format, various social media influencers, bloggers and photographers are sharing the set-up to the get the perfect shot. Wondering how they do it? Here, take a look at some of the many before-after pictures shared on the microblogging website:

