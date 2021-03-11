scorecardresearch
Thursday, March 11, 2021
Watch: The moment when part of TV set collapses on journalist

Journalist Carlos Orduz of ESPN Colombia was one of the panelists on the live show when a part of the set fell on his back, throwing him face-first on to the table in front of him.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
March 11, 2021 12:09:20 pm
Many who came across the video took to the comment section, expressing concern for Orduz and wishing him a speedy recovery.

A journalist from Colombia escaped with minor injuries after a part of a TV set came crashing down on him during a live panel discussion. The video of the incident, which was telecast live, is now being shared widely on social media.

Journalist Carlos Orduz of ESPN Colombia was one of the panelists on the live show when a part of the set fell on his back, throwing him face-first on to the table in front of him.

The camera, which had a wide-angle view, quickly cut away from the shot, and the host, who was visibly shocked, called for a commercial.

Watch the video here:

Many who came across the video took to the comment section, expressing concern for Orduz and wishing him a speedy recovery. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

After a medical check-up, Orduz took to Twitter and assured his followers that he only suffered a bruise and a blow to the nose.

