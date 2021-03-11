Watch: The moment when part of TV set collapses on journalist

Many who came across the video took to the comment section, expressing concern for Orduz and wishing him a speedy recovery.

A journalist from Colombia escaped with minor injuries after a part of a TV set came crashing down on him during a live panel discussion. The video of the incident, which was telecast live, is now being shared widely on social media.

Journalist Carlos Orduz of ESPN Colombia was one of the panelists on the live show when a part of the set fell on his back, throwing him face-first on to the table in front of him.

The camera, which had a wide-angle view, quickly cut away from the shot, and the host, who was visibly shocked, called for a commercial.

Shocking video. ESPN anchor crushed live on the air by falling set piece. Thankfully he was uninjured. pic.twitter.com/CeFxy8AksY — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) March 10, 2021

After a medical check-up, Orduz took to Twitter and assured his followers that he only suffered a bruise and a blow to the nose.