Watch: Service dog remains close to man diagnosed with heart disease in heart-warming video

When Brian Benson was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy, a condition making it hard for the heart to pump blood to other parts of the body, his service dog Magnus turned out to be his solace. A clip capturing heartwarming moments when the service dog remained by Benson’s side in hospital is doing the rounds on the internet.

The clip shared from Instagram handle Magnus The Therapy Dog shows the dog standing near the hospital bed. The 6-year-old yellow Labrador Retriever nestles close to Benson’s chest as he lies in the hospital bed and is administered medicines. The dog eagerly follows him when he is taken for procedures and sleeps next to him. The dog is also seen making several moments lighter for his daughter. As he steps out of the hospital, the dog walks along with him like a good companion.

Benson said in the Instagram post that Magnus is his service dog and was allowed to stay with him. “Having him there helped not only me, but he calmed my daughters as well. Magnus being with me 24/7 meant more to me than he will ever know. I am beyond grateful for my boy.”

Benson experienced chest pain and difficulty in breathing before he was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy. While the condition usually develops due to blockages in the heart, Benson believes his case could be due to a family history of heart disease and heart attacks at a young age.

“Even though I have been working out for over 35 years, eat healthy, ran the NYC marathon, completed multiple Spartan races, trained in Krav Maga and boxing, I’m one of the rare cases where a person ‘just’ develops cardiomyopathy. The painful reality is that sometimes you just can’t beat your genetics no matter how hard you work. It’s almost like trying to swim upstream; maximum effort with minimal or limited results,” he said.

While expressing gratitude to his friends and family for their support, he mentions Magnus in a special note: “Then there is Magnus. Thankfully he was allowed to stay with me 24/7 because he is also my service dog. He did exactly what he does best; kept me relaxed and took my mind off the current situation. He knows when to cuddle and when to get a little ‘goofy.’ He made the medical staff smile and also kept my girls calm. I love this dog more than he will ever know.”

Citing ‘Americans with Disabilities Act’, American Kennel Club says a service dog is “a dog that is individually trained to do work or perform tasks for a person with a disability.”