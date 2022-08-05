scorecardresearch
Friday, August 05, 2022

Paw patrol: Watch this service dog waiting patiently to cross the road with its human

Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, "I've said it before, I'll say it again, and I'll keep saying it: Angels don't have wings. They have paws."

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
August 5, 2022 5:27:15 pm
Service dog, service dog helps owner cross road, viral video dog helps disabled man cross road, dog helps man in wheelchair cross road, Indian ExpressService dogs are dogs who are specially trained to assist people with disabilities.

People with disabilities sometimes rely on service dogs to do their day-to-day tasks. Now, the video of one such service dog helping its human cross the road is winning hearts online.

The undated video shows a man sitting in a wheelchair as a service dog pushes him towards a road. The man and his dog then wait for the traffic to come to a halt before they proceed to cross the road along with other pedestrians.

This undated video was first posted on TikTok by a user who goes by the name @brendabriones9, but later it got circulated on other social media platforms as well. On Twitter, it was shared by a popular account Aqualady (@Aqualady6666) on August 4, 2022 and garnered over one lakh views and thousands of likes.

Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “I’ve said it before, I’ll say it again, and I’ll keep saying it: Angels don’t have wings. They have paws.” Another person wrote, “Smarter and most definitely more loyal than people… What a good dog🌟”.

Service dogs are dogs who are specially trained to assist people with disabilities. There are many kinds of service dogs, such as guide dogs who help visually challenged people navigate their environment and mobility dogs that help individuals who use wheelchairs or other assistive devices for walking. Others, like medical alert dogs, seek help or raise an alarm when their owner collapses after experiencing a seizure, low blood sugar, or even comes near the presence of dangerous allergens.

