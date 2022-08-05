Paw patrol: Watch this service dog waiting patiently to cross the road with its human

People with disabilities sometimes rely on service dogs to do their day-to-day tasks. Now, the video of one such service dog helping its human cross the road is winning hearts online.

The undated video shows a man sitting in a wheelchair as a service dog pushes him towards a road. The man and his dog then wait for the traffic to come to a halt before they proceed to cross the road along with other pedestrians.

This undated video was first posted on TikTok by a user who goes by the name @brendabriones9, but later it got circulated on other social media platforms as well. On Twitter, it was shared by a popular account Aqualady (@Aqualady6666) on August 4, 2022 and garnered over one lakh views and thousands of likes.

THIS IS THE MOST BEAUTIFUL VIDEO YOU WILL SEE TODAY OMG 😭😍 pic.twitter.com/vtjCbmVga1 — Aqualady𓅇 𓅋 𓆘 (@Aqualady6666) August 4, 2022

Very beautiful — Queen (@Queen_babyy_) August 4, 2022

Oh my goodness I love this dog so much — Embarrassed Chicago Bears Fan (@coleyhiles1) August 4, 2022

This is why I love dogs so much — SWEET ROSE🌹 (@sweetrosyy) August 4, 2022

Wow! This is amazing — O.B.A use here for now (@obasagodwin) August 4, 2022

😍 Dogs are the best! — Marlene Dermer (@MarleneDermer) August 4, 2022

Smarter and most definitely more loyal than people… What a good dog🌟 https://t.co/feK19VMZ8H — Mike Jortner (@mikejortner) August 4, 2022

I’ve said it before, I’ll say it again, and I’ll keep saying it: Angels don’t have wings. They have paws. https://t.co/9OFWGcgsMA — DFP Productions (@DFP_Videos) August 5, 2022

Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “I’ve said it before, I’ll say it again, and I’ll keep saying it: Angels don’t have wings. They have paws.” Another person wrote, “Smarter and most definitely more loyal than people… What a good dog🌟”.

Service dogs are dogs who are specially trained to assist people with disabilities. There are many kinds of service dogs, such as guide dogs who help visually challenged people navigate their environment and mobility dogs that help individuals who use wheelchairs or other assistive devices for walking. Others, like medical alert dogs, seek help or raise an alarm when their owner collapses after experiencing a seizure, low blood sugar, or even comes near the presence of dangerous allergens.