‘Serves you right’: Man annoys snake, reptile latches on to his head in viral clip

Time and again, daring snake videos go viral on social media, leaving many frightened and horrified. The recent one to go viral shows a man provoking a snake before being attacked by it. The video has triggered angry reactions online.

Advertising

ALSO READ | ‘This is insane’: Video of four cats surrounding a snake goes viral

Shared by a page named Reptile Hunter, the 44-second clip features a young man teasing the reptile who gets agitated by his act. Moments later, as the attempts to place the snake on his face, the reptile retaliates and tries to latch on to the man’s head. The video ends with the man struggling to get the snake off him.

Watch the video here:

Though the video is old, it has resurfaced again on social media and gone viral. Viewed over four lakh times, the clip has prompted several reactions, with many criticising the man for his actions. “Serves you right. Hope it hurts,” read one of the many comments on the viral post.