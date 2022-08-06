‘Worth every second’: Elderly man shows off his skills on ‘the tiniest bike’

One of the first things that a bicycle rider checks is whether the two-wheeler’s size suits him so that it is easier to ride.

However, in a short clip that has now gone viral, an elderly man appears to be riding what may well be the world’s smallest bicycle. He does not focus so much on the size of the bike as he believes in his sense of balance.

The clip has been a hit on Twitter and is being shared widely as that of “the tiniest bike”. In the undated video, the man is seen holding the small bicycle with one hand and showing it to onlookers in what appears to be a public space. He then ‘gets on’ the tiny cycle and pedals it around as a small audience watches him.

Riding the tiniest bike pic.twitter.com/HLkdGKQsSh — Interesting As Fuck (@InterestingsAsF) August 5, 2022

At least this man, Alfred Tabb could sit down on his. 😉 pic.twitter.com/miHl6jXeoT — ⚽️Scuba Steve⚽️ (@stephdufc83) August 5, 2022

Is it some kind of weird bike museum!! pic.twitter.com/7oB3E05HIx — D Jordan (@DJordan156) August 5, 2022

When you’re 6’2” and you borrow your mate’s bike who’s 5’7” https://t.co/FTpoCbmyl5 — Garrett O’Dwyer (@GarrettODwyer) August 6, 2022

The 30-second video was posted on Twitter by a popular account @InterestingsAsF on August 5, 2022 and got 5.1 million views and thousands of likes. Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “This was worth every second 😭”. Another person quipped, “When you’re 6’2” and you borrow your mate’s bike who’s 5’7”.

The man featured in the video appears to be Sergey Dashevsky who, according to the official website of the Guinness World Records, created a world record for riding the world’s smallest bicycle, which was just 8.4 cm (or 3.31 inches) long, on September 15, 2019. Earlier in 2008, Dashevsky had made a bicycle that was 24 cm long.