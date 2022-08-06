‘Worth every second’: Elderly man shows off his skills on ‘the tiniest bike’

August 6, 2022 6:45:04 pm
One of the first things that a bicycle rider checks is whether the two-wheeler’s size suits him so that it is easier to ride.
However, in a short clip that has now gone viral, an elderly man appears to be riding what may well be the world’s smallest bicycle. He does not focus so much on the size of the bike as he believes in his sense of balance.
The clip has been a hit on Twitter and is being shared widely as that of “the tiniest bike”. In the undated video, the man is seen holding the small bicycle with one hand and showing it to onlookers in what appears to be a public space. He then ‘gets on’ the tiny cycle and pedals it around as a small audience watches him.
Riding the tiniest bike pic.twitter.com/HLkdGKQsSh
— Interesting As Fuck (@InterestingsAsF) August 5, 2022
Homer did it again 😌 https://t.co/tDuuG93Wmk pic.twitter.com/DNQMKDVyfG
— :) (@celequiroga_) August 6, 2022
— Jordi (@jdraull) August 6, 2022
At least this man, Alfred Tabb could sit down on his. 😉 pic.twitter.com/miHl6jXeoT
— ⚽️Scuba Steve⚽️ (@stephdufc83) August 5, 2022
Is it some kind of weird bike museum!! pic.twitter.com/7oB3E05HIx
— D Jordan (@DJordan156) August 5, 2022
When you’re 6’2” and you borrow your mate’s bike who’s 5’7” https://t.co/FTpoCbmyl5
— Garrett O’Dwyer (@GarrettODwyer) August 6, 2022
We’re getting closer to this, guys! https://t.co/Z9MrUMXCza pic.twitter.com/4OGs3P9WFD
— ROSS MAY (@rossmaywriter) August 6, 2022
The 30-second video was posted on Twitter by a popular account @InterestingsAsF on August 5, 2022 and got 5.1 million views and thousands of likes. Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “This was worth every second 😭”. Another person quipped, “When you’re 6’2” and you borrow your mate’s bike who’s 5’7”.
Subscriber Only Stories
The man featured in the video appears to be Sergey Dashevsky who, according to the official website of the Guinness World Records, created a world record for riding the world’s smallest bicycle, which was just 8.4 cm (or 3.31 inches) long, on September 15, 2019. Earlier in 2008, Dashevsky had made a bicycle that was 24 cm long.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Darlings actor Vijay Verma was told 'tu Shah Rukh Khan nahi hai' during struggle: 'Today SRK has employed me for his film'
Vice-Presidential Poll Live Updates: Voting to elect India's next V-P underway; PM Modi, Sonia Gandhi cast their vote
Teen singing star, Justin Bieber's mate, Miley Cyrus one-time boyfriend and now CWG swimming gold medalist
Rajesh Khanna-Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Bawarchi caters to the biggest fantasy of the Indian audience - a family that gets along
England three down chasing 165 vs India
Resettling refugees in Rwanda: A look at UK’s controversial policyPremium
The RSS's relationship with the national flagPremium
One word a day – iDEX
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
IND vs WI 4th T20I Live Score Updates: Rohit Sharma’s India face Nicholas Pooran’s West Indies at Lauderhill
Study finds sharp rise in depression among youngsters, especially adolescent girls
Akshay Kumar says he doesn’t want to make ‘ghinoni’ films, wants to do only ‘family entertainers’
22-year-old employee raped at spa in Northwest Delhi, 4 arrested
CLAT 2023 registrations to begin on August 8; exam in December
Ameesha Patel shares Hrithik Roshan’s throwback photo from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, fans call them ‘legends’
Banksy painting sprayed in West Bank resurfaces in Tel Aviv
Sable ends Kenyan steeplechase hegemony at CWG, wins silver medal
CUET UG 2022: NTA issues clarification on recurrent tech issues at test centres
MP: Three days after assuming office, sarpanch held for bribery by Lokayukta cops
Indian Army plans to use 5G to boost frontline troops communication
Haryana police crack double-murder case within 24 hours, 5 arrested