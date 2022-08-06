scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 06, 2022

‘Worth every second’: Elderly man shows off his skills on ‘the tiniest bike’

The 30-second clip on Twitter that shows the man ‘getting on’ the cycle and pedalling it around has garnered over 5 million views already.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
August 6, 2022 6:45:04 pm
World’s smallest cycle, Russian man rides world’s smallest bike, Sergey Dashevsky Russia world’s smallest cycle, Sergey Dashevsky Moscow world record, Viral video World record, Indian ExpressEarlier in 2008, Dashevsky had made a bike that was 24 centimeters long.

One of the first things that a bicycle rider checks is whether the two-wheeler’s size suits him so that it is easier to ride.

However, in a short clip that has now gone viral, an elderly man appears to be riding what may well be the world’s smallest bicycle. He does not focus so much on the size of the bike as he believes in his sense of balance.

ALSO READ |‘Amazing balance’: Man’s bicycle ride with a bundle on head leaves netizens stunned

The clip has been a hit on Twitter and is being shared widely as that of “the tiniest bike”. In the undated video, the man is seen holding the small bicycle with one hand and showing it to onlookers in what appears to be a public space. He then ‘gets on’ the tiny cycle and pedals it around as a small audience watches him.

The 30-second video was posted on Twitter by a popular account @InterestingsAsF on August 5, 2022 and got 5.1 million views and thousands of likes. Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “This was worth every second 😭”. Another person quipped, “When you’re 6’2” and you borrow your mate’s bike who’s 5’7”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Resettling refugees in Rwanda: A look at UK’s controversial policyPremium
Resettling refugees in Rwanda: A look at UK’s controversial policy
Explained: The RSS’s relationship with the national flagPremium
Explained: The RSS’s relationship with the national flag
HC judge takes swipe at ‘most superior court’: Progeny of judges bring li...Premium
HC judge takes swipe at ‘most superior court’: Progeny of judges bring li...
A comic book on freedom fighters of President Murmu’s ilkPremium
A comic book on freedom fighters of President Murmu’s ilk

The man featured in the video appears to be Sergey Dashevsky who, according to the official website of the Guinness World Records, created a world record for riding the world’s smallest bicycle, which was just 8.4 cm (or 3.31 inches) long, on September 15, 2019. Earlier in 2008, Dashevsky had made a bicycle that was 24 cm long.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 06-08-2022 at 06:45:04 pm

Most Popular

1

Darlings actor Vijay Verma was told 'tu Shah Rukh Khan nahi hai' during struggle: 'Today SRK has employed me for his film'

2

Vice-Presidential Poll Live Updates: Voting to elect India's next V-P underway; PM Modi, Sonia Gandhi cast their vote

3

Teen singing star, Justin Bieber's mate, Miley Cyrus one-time boyfriend and now CWG swimming gold medalist

4

Rajesh Khanna-Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Bawarchi caters to the biggest fantasy of the Indian audience - a family that gets along

5

JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Result LIVE Updates: Websites to check results online

Featured Stories

Muhammad & Gurdeep: From the weightlifting arena at the Commonwealth ...
Muhammad & Gurdeep: From the weightlifting arena at the Commonwealth ...
India's exclusion from US-led critical minerals alliance points to lack o...
India's exclusion from US-led critical minerals alliance points to lack o...
Explained: What is the India angle in the Twitter vs Musk legal slugfest?
Explained: What is the India angle in the Twitter vs Musk legal slugfest?
Explained: The row over 18% GST on Navratri garba events in Gujarat
Explained: The row over 18% GST on Navratri garba events in Gujarat
KCR to skip NITI meet Sunday, wants PM to 'change his ways'
KCR to skip NITI meet Sunday, wants PM to 'change his ways'
RBU to JU to Presidency, Trinamool students wing at centre of raging Beng...
RBU to JU to Presidency, Trinamool students wing at centre of raging Beng...
England three down chasing 165 vs India
CWG Day 9 LIVE

England three down chasing 165 vs India

Heat on him in Punjab, Raghav Chadha earns reprieve with Bill, GST reversal

Heat on him in Punjab, Raghav Chadha earns reprieve with Bill, GST reversal

Resettling refugees in Rwanda: A look at UK’s controversial policy
Express Research

Resettling refugees in Rwanda: A look at UK’s controversial policy

Premium
The India angle in the Twitter vs Musk legal slugfest
Explained

The India angle in the Twitter vs Musk legal slugfest

Varun Gandhi takes 'muft ki revdi' swipe at govt with list of defaulters

Varun Gandhi takes 'muft ki revdi' swipe at govt with list of defaulters

The RSS's relationship with the national flag
Explained

The RSS's relationship with the national flag

Premium
One word a day – iDEX
UPSC Essentials

One word a day – iDEX

What is a carbon market, and why does India want to create one?
ICYMI

What is a carbon market, and why does India want to create one?

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 06: Latest News
Advertisement