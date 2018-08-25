Follow Us:
Why has Nagaland peace agreement been delayed for so long?

Serena Williams won’t be allowed to wear her black catsuit at the French Open, sparks outrage online

Serena Williams had said wearing the black catsuit made her feel like a "warrior princess" and a "queen from Wakanda." Now the French Tennis Federation President Bernard Giudicelli specifically mentioned Williams' outfit and said it wont be allowed.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 25, 2018 4:50:08 pm
serena williams, french open, serena williams catsuit, serena williams bodysuit ban, french open serena williams catsuit ban, french open president serena williams, viral news, sports news, tennis news, indian express Serena Williams wore powerful black bodysuit at French Open earlier this year. (Source: AP)
Serena Williams will no longer be able to wear her powerful black body suit to the French Open owing to a new dress code the federation will be issuing. In an interview with Tennis magazine, French Tennis Federation President Bernard Giudicelli specifically mentioned Williams’ last year’s outfit and remarked, “It will no longer be accepted.” Giudicelli was further quoted saying, “I believe we have sometimes gone too far. You have to respect the game and the place.”

The 23-time Grand Slam champion had said the outfit made her feel like a “superhero” at Roland Garros this year. The catsuit in question was designed by Nike that helped her cope with the issue of blood clots — like the ones that almost killed her after the birth of her daughter.

The decision left Tennis fans around the world fuming and many took to social media to raise their voice in protest. While some asked how it was okay to wear revealing dresses on court and not a body suit that covered her entire body.

Nike, the brand that designed her special bodysuit for medical reasons too came out in support of the ace player and slammed the French Open’s new dress code saying, “You can take the superhero out of her costume, but you can never take away her superpowers.”

While some furnished proofs that it wasn’t the first time a woman wore a bodysuit on tennis court, other alleged the ban was not only sexist but also racist. Here’s how people reacted to the ban:

