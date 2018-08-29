Serena Williams won her first US Open match wearing a tutu, and Tweeple love it!

Serena Williams beat Magda Linette 6-4, 6-0 in first round of US Open. (Source: AP) Serena Williams beat Magda Linette 6-4, 6-0 in first round of US Open. (Source: AP)

Serena Williams choice of clothing made headlines after an official French Open said she shouldn’t wear a black catsuit – which she wore for medical reasons – to the tournament again. Knowing that the world would be watching what she wore at the ongoing US Open, the 23-time Grand Slam champion played her first match of the tournament wearing a tutu.

For her first match of the US Open, Williams wore a one-shoulder black athletic tennis dress, with a ballerina-esque tutu skirt and embellished silver sneakers. When she walked on court she wore a leather jacket with a utility strap, and carried a bag which had “AKA QUEEN” written on it.

To give her body the same compression the catsuit did, Williams wore black fishnet tights to prevent blood clots. Williams said Saturday she no longer needs to wear the catsuit because she found that compression tights also work to keep her blood circulating.

ALSO READ | Twitter thread supports Serena Williams’ catsuit, features unique outfits worn by black sportswomen

The stunning dress was created by Louis Vuitton and Off-White designer Virgil Abloh in collaboration with Nike, is called the “Queen” and is said to be inspired by Williams.

Earlier this month French Tennis Federation president Bernard Giudicelli told Tennis Magazine that Williams’ body-hugging outfit will no longer be acceptable and one must “respect the game”. The remarked irked people from around the globe, who called the ban misogynistic and racist. After Williams won the match, people cheered what one of them said was a ‘mic-drop’ moment.

Catsuit or tutu @serenawilliams is still going to show the world what a fabulous athlete she is! Go get it girl! Always an #Inspiration — Eram Jetha (@EramJetha) August 29, 2018

French Open: The catsuit is inappropriate and does not meet our oppressive, paternalistic standards of femininity. @serenawilliams: Watch me dominate the court in a tutu. pic.twitter.com/yWaGtz7n5E — Aisha Alexander (@AishaThinker) August 28, 2018

lol @serenawilliams wearing a tutu and fishnets in response to all of this “respect the game” hullabaloo is A+ pic.twitter.com/KigtWQ7Cl9 — Kayla Fitz (@Kayla_Fitz) August 28, 2018

Catsuit or tutu @serenawilliams is still going to show the world what a fabulous athlete she is! Go get it girl! Always an #Inspiration — Eram Jetha (@EramJetha) August 29, 2018

I cannot get enough of @serenawilliams tutu and fishnets. Way to throw every female athletic stereotype right out the window girl It’s the perfect eye roll at the French Open folks pic.twitter.com/BzxJf7ztUs — Melissa Phillips (@MelissPhillips) August 28, 2018

The French banned her catsuit. So she rocked up at the US Open slaying with a single shoulder tutu number, plus fishnet stockings to boot. Of course! She got super powers. Talk about THE comeback. #SerenaWilliams pic.twitter.com/cLWIXRfiXM — Spike Ganetsang (@GodfreyGanetsan) August 29, 2018

Sitting here thinking that #SerenaWilliams level of #unbothered is what I strive for in life. And this was just a touch #petty too. No #catsuit, huh? OK. Day 1, tutu and fishnets. Day 2, wouldn’t surprise me if she wore an evening gown, diamonds and redbottoms. #USOpen — Mrs. OD1 (@OfficeDiva1) August 28, 2018

I never knew the appropriate time for a Yass Queen until @serenawilliams dominated in a tutu after being told she couldn’t wear her compression catsuit. — Brean Caldwell Vaske (@CoachBCVesq) August 29, 2018

No catsuit you say….!? Let me see what else I’ve got here. Tutu and fishnets. Sorted! I think the kids would say “Slay” ⁦@serenawilliams⁩ 🙌🏽 https://t.co/yXBrEomE5Z — Alex Hyndman Hill (@lexhyndman) August 29, 2018

No Catsuit? Okay. She’ll wear a Louis Vitton tutu and fishnets… because @serenawilliams is your Qweeeeeen! https://t.co/qGhZzsqUPY — Aman Chaudhary – Art (@AmanCreates) August 29, 2018

Only a GOAT can show up in a tutu, fishnet compression stocking and win like the badass she is!! Hope this shuts ‘em up #SerenaWilliams #playlikeagirl #playlikeachampion https://t.co/uHPAYeqPQ7 — GirlFromTexas (@rkowalcyk) August 28, 2018

Nike, her sponsor, also released a video in tribute to Williams as Giudicelli thought wearing the bodysuit was going way “too far”.

