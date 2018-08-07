Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 07, 2018
Five competitors, one clear winner! The best smartphone you can buy under Rs 25,000 Sponsored

Five competitors, one clear winner! The best smartphone you can buy under Rs 25,000

Serena Williams’ ‘honest’ message about postpartum depression gets everyone talking online

Many across social media platform, lauded the tennis champion and thanked Serena Williams for talking about the postpartum depression. Many shared their own story and extended their support to her, highlighting it's important to break the stigma.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 7, 2018 3:21:19 pm
serena williams, Rogers Cup, post partum depression, serena williams montreal tournament, serena williams pregnancy complications, health ews, sports news, indian express Serena Williams gave birth to daughter Olympia later year after an emergency C-section and developed blood clots in her lungs. (Source: Serena Williams/ Twitter)

Serena Williams’ latest Instagram post on why she withdrew her name from the Rogers Cup hard-court tournament, has got people on social media talking. The four-time Olympic gold medallist and the 23-time Grand Slam champion revealed that she has been struggling with ‘postpartum emotions’. In a detailed post, the star tennis player wrote, “Last week was not easy for me. Not only was I accepting some tough personal stuff, but I just was in a funk. Mostly, I felt like I was not a good mom.”

ALSO READ | Serena Williams’ husband pens down emotional post after her Wimbledon defeat

ALSO READ | Serena Williams gets emotional about missing daughter’s first step, other parents console her

But she stressed that it’s not very uncommon for new moms to feel this way and said, “Whether stay-at-home or working, finding that balance with kids is a true art. You are the true heroes. I’m here to say: if you are having a rough day or week –it’s ok — I am, too!!! There’s always tomm!”

The 36-year-old champion gave birth to daughter Olympia after an emergency C-section and developed blood clots in her lungs. Many across social media platform lauded the champion and thanked her for talking about the important issue. Many shared their own story and extended their support to her.

Many others also used her post to highlight the seriousness and health risk of young mothers and particularly among black women. Beyoncé too in a latest interview with Vogue magazine opened up about her complication post childbirth — and many highlighted how the issue is real but often ignored.

What’s your thought on Williams’ post? Tell us in comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement