Serena Williams’ ‘honest’ message about postpartum depression gets everyone talking online

Serena Williams gave birth to daughter Olympia later year after an emergency C-section and developed blood clots in her lungs. (Source: Serena Williams/ Twitter) Serena Williams gave birth to daughter Olympia later year after an emergency C-section and developed blood clots in her lungs. (Source: Serena Williams/ Twitter)

Serena Williams’ latest Instagram post on why she withdrew her name from the Rogers Cup hard-court tournament, has got people on social media talking. The four-time Olympic gold medallist and the 23-time Grand Slam champion revealed that she has been struggling with ‘postpartum emotions’. In a detailed post, the star tennis player wrote, “Last week was not easy for me. Not only was I accepting some tough personal stuff, but I just was in a funk. Mostly, I felt like I was not a good mom.”

ALSO READ | Serena Williams’ husband pens down emotional post after her Wimbledon defeat

ALSO READ | Serena Williams gets emotional about missing daughter’s first step, other parents console her

But she stressed that it’s not very uncommon for new moms to feel this way and said, “Whether stay-at-home or working, finding that balance with kids is a true art. You are the true heroes. I’m here to say: if you are having a rough day or week –it’s ok — I am, too!!! There’s always tomm!”

The 36-year-old champion gave birth to daughter Olympia after an emergency C-section and developed blood clots in her lungs. Many across social media platform lauded the champion and thanked her for talking about the important issue. Many shared their own story and extended their support to her.

Serena Williams is an absolute legend: this kind of ‘funk’ affects so many women: too many carry it alone. Speak to someone if you can.

And remember, you’re doing a grand job. There’s no perfect mammies. https://t.co/LfQlKtsIO6 — Crashed (@Crashed7) August 7, 2018

This is such a powerful thing for Moms around the world to hear. Having a bad day doesn’t make you a bad Mom. ❤️ https://t.co/4DlD3wXJz7 — Kaz Weida (@kazweida) August 7, 2018

❤❤ good to know even one the o most famous sports women in the world feels this way about motherhood as I have done xxx https://t.co/u5FP6HsU1H — ClaraLou (@crazyclara82) August 7, 2018

I adore @serenawilliams for talking about this.

Being a mother is hard, trying to work and be a mother is hard, feeling judged by other mothers is souls destroying. Sometimes we boss motherhood, other days we don’t, but having support is vital #mumlife https://t.co/9xS8DRCT6X — Emma G (@emmiehl) August 7, 2018

The power of this post is in its blunt honesty. Truly astonishing for any high-functioning woman but especially so for a mega star athlete like Serena. ❤️ https://t.co/W3BBi3K91v — Snowflake 2,865,075 (@ketagoesglobal) August 7, 2018

Love the honesty of this post from @serenawilliams great to see a sporting icon starting a discussion about #mentalhealth https://t.co/ZUV4sPBqL7 — Liza Raynes (@liza_raynes) August 7, 2018

Well said! Also consider the trauma surrounding O’s birth due to your health issues. Trauma can take quite a while to heal. I suffered with postpartum depression and I got professional help. A lot of those feelings of maternal inadequacy went away. Hang in there! — Ellen Hannah (@ETGHann) August 6, 2018

Love this from #InspirationalMama @serenawilliams Sometimes being a #mum is tough and we all have days where the #mumguilt gets us but it’s important to know we’re not alone and talking about it can help 😘 #YouGotThis https://t.co/i42hRidD90 — A Mother Place Crosby (@amotherplaceL23) August 7, 2018

Being a single mom, I can relate. Sometimes, I feel beat up. It’s good that you have a support system. Stay strong. Don’t lose yourself. Keep being you. That’s important. Actually, training is therapeutic so don’t feel guilty. Soon, your daughter can train with you. Like my kid. — Angel Smith (@AngelSm63028595) August 6, 2018

Thank you @serenawilliams for confirming what is ‘normal’. All Moms need to hear this and it is great that you are reinforcing the message! — Debbi Matteucci (@djmatte) August 6, 2018

Post Partum depression and feeling inadequate as a mom is a very real thing. It affects a helluva lot of mom’s, does not matter on income bracket or education. It’s OK to ask for a hand with your baby to take some time to clear your head. Nobody would think less of you. — Steve Adams (@Nursedudesteve) August 6, 2018

Hugely powerful statement from Serena Williams. What a deep affirmation of personhood, motherhood, and the reality that it is okay to feel bad, as opposed to a sign of crisis. A lot of moms will benefit from that. Thank you, Serena. — Matt Zemek (@mzemek) August 6, 2018

The Greatest Of All Time knows it’s ok to not be ok. The Greatest Of All Time knows that suffering in silence is not a true option. Incomprehensibly strong. Immeasurably important. Thank you, @serenawilliams. https://t.co/wVIiHfcAtd — Tony Reali (@TonyReali) August 6, 2018

#postpartum depression is real and affects over 3 million women in the United States per year. I’ve been there, my heart goes out to @serenawilliams — stephotopdx (@turningfamily) August 7, 2018

Man, she keeps rising on my list of favourite sportsperson. #respect 🙌 https://t.co/fhrOHhXpdZ — Nigel Esau (@TheNige_11) August 7, 2018

Many others also used her post to highlight the seriousness and health risk of young mothers and particularly among black women. Beyoncé too in a latest interview with Vogue magazine opened up about her complication post childbirth — and many highlighted how the issue is real but often ignored.

There’s something profound and awful about the fact that *both* Beyoncé & Serena had to fight to have their health concerns taken seriously during pregnancy, even with all their wealth & fame. Medical gaslighting of expectant mothers, especially black women, is a deadly epidemic. — Anil Dash (@anildash) August 6, 2018

Beyoncé and Serena talking about their pregnancy dangers is gonna save someone. Black women are really dying from childbirth and not amount of wealth or fame is a guarantee on a safe delivery — George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) August 6, 2018

Okay now Serena and Bey are telling yall about how REAL birth is for Black women and babies. This is happening. Black women and babies are dying. This is not exaggeration. Across the board, poor women, rich women. How do we fix it? — Madam. (@Joy_Doe) August 6, 2018

BEYONCÉ AND SERENA ARE BEING SO HONEST ABOUT THEIR EXPERIENCES WITH MOTHERHOOD AND I LOVE IT. WE NEED THIS TRANSPARENCY. WE NEED TO KNOW THAT THE INTRICATE PARTS OF OUR LIVES UNIFY US. pic.twitter.com/gPcz1TzagF — Brooklyn White (@brooklynrwhite) August 7, 2018

Thankful to live in a time of legends like Beyonce and Serena who are being open and honest about pregnancy and birth. — Janine J 💕 (@janine_j) August 6, 2018

Pregnancy can be very dangerous; especially for Black women. Thank you to Serena, and now Beyoncé, for opening up about pregnancy complications and the toll it took on them. Everyone deserves access to healthcare, and to make their own pregnancy decisions. https://t.co/xmwKYxU5OM pic.twitter.com/RRMT0yTkeY — Dr. Daniel Grossman (@DrDGrossman) August 6, 2018

To have @Beyonce AND @serenawilliams not only LANDING THE COVERS OF @voguemagazine but also opening up about their pregnancy complications as black women within MONTHS of each other is powerful and wild and shows black women maternal morbidity is unkind to so many black moms. — Marissa (@marissaaevans) August 6, 2018

Reminder that black women are 3x more likely to die in childbirth than white women, regardless of education or socioeconomic status https://t.co/kI0TrLdn8N — Molly Sokolosky (@mollcop12) August 7, 2018

According to the CDC, black mothers in the U.S. die at three to four times the rate of white mothers, one of the widest of all racial disparities in #WomensHealth. Put another way, a black woman is … 243 percent more likely to die from pregnancy- or childbirth-related causes. https://t.co/4BlVNqSZ50 — Thomas Alford (@ThomasAlford33) August 7, 2018

What’s your thought on Williams’ post? Tell us in comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd