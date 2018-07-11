Follow Us:
Thursday, July 12, 2018

Serena Williams gets emotional about missing daughter’s first step, other parents console her

American tennis star Serena Williams tweeted about missing out her daughter's first steps. The 36-year-old player was at a training session when her 10-month-old daughter Alexis Olympia took her first steps.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 11, 2018 10:18:20 pm
Wimbledon, wimbledon 2018, Alexis Olympia, Serena Williams, Serena Williams misses daughter's first step, Serena Williams trending, Serena misses baby steps, twitter reactions, indian express, indian express news Serena Williams received many encouraging replies from people on Twitter. (Source: File Photo)
Related News

Serena Williams was busy training for Wimbledon in London when her 10-month-old daughter, Alexis Olympia, took her first steps. Upset about missing the event, the 36-year-old tennis star took to Twitter to express her sadness. In her tweet, she wrote, “She took her first steps… I was training and missed it. I cried.”

ALSO READ | Help? Anyone?’ Serena Williams asks for baby teething advice on Twitter; fans deliver

Interestingly, the tennis player’s tweet resonated with a lot of working parents, who have faced similar situations. And many of them offered support and shared their stories of missed events.

Here’s what Williams tweeted:

And here are the responses to Williams’s tweet:

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement