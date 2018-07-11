Serena Williams gets emotional about missing daughter’s first step, other parents console her

Serena Williams received many encouraging replies from people on Twitter. (Source: File Photo) Serena Williams received many encouraging replies from people on Twitter. (Source: File Photo)

Serena Williams was busy training for Wimbledon in London when her 10-month-old daughter, Alexis Olympia, took her first steps. Upset about missing the event, the 36-year-old tennis star took to Twitter to express her sadness. In her tweet, she wrote, “She took her first steps… I was training and missed it. I cried.”

Interestingly, the tennis player’s tweet resonated with a lot of working parents, who have faced similar situations. And many of them offered support and shared their stories of missed events.

Here’s what Williams tweeted:

She took her first steps… I was training and missed it. I cried. — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) July 7, 2018

And here are the responses to Williams’s tweet:

Ah Serena. I’m with you there. I’m in Russia at a World Cup. I watched mine take her first steps on a video 😓 she’ll be proud of you when she goes up (I have to keep telling myself) — Alison Bender (@alibendertv) July 7, 2018

It doesn’t count until mommy sees it. Nothing counts until mommy sees it. — Jaime Primak (@JaimePrimak) July 7, 2018

She missed you winning 23 grand slam titles but will still know you’re the best tennis player of all time. You’ll have thousands of magic moments with her don’t worry! — Ryan Tahmassebi (@RyanTahmassebi) July 7, 2018

I missed a bunch of firsts while I was at work. I hear ya, mama. It’s not easy. But our girls see us out there grinding + living our dreams and that’s got to mean something. Good luck in London – my daughter and I are both rooting for you! ❤️ — Raakhee Mirchandani (@Raakstar) July 7, 2018

Lost my Mom one month ago. I never knew if she saw my first steps but I know that her being a working mom made me strong, resilient & showed me how to be independent even w/a great Dad to help! It was those lessons that are getting me through these days. Don’t beat yourself up! — Portia Roberson (@PLRoberson) July 7, 2018

I took my 1st child all the way to Israel on a trade mission. During a meeting I heard cheering out in the waiting area …. Yup, staff and husband and assorted strangers saw her 1st steps. It all turns out okay. #workingmomsrock — jane swift (@janemswift) July 7, 2018

❤️ It’s alright, she’s just practising. She wanted to practise while you were gone so she can put on a better show for mama. — K. (@under_six_feet) July 7, 2018

