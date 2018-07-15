Follow Us:
Sunday, July 15, 2018

Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian’s beautiful message after Wimbledon loss leaves Netizens emotional

'Just getting started', Alexis Ohanian penned down an emotional tribute for Serena Williams after the Wimbledon final and Netizens were left teary-eyed. Along with rooting for the seven-time tennis champion, people are now showering love on her husband too for all his support.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 15, 2018 2:50:37 pm
serena williams, wimbledon women finals 2018, serena williams wimbledon, serena williams husband, Alexis Ohanian serena message, Alexis Ohanian tribute to wife, sports news, tennis news, indian express, viral news Alexis Ohanian’s tribute for Serena Williams after her Wimbledon defeat will give you all the feels. (Source: AP File photo, Alexis Ohanian/ Twitter)
Serena Williams was back on the court and played her first Wimbledon after giving birth to her baby. Although she lost the title on Saturday to Angelique Kerber, her fans have been rooting for her throughout. And leading the list is her husband Alexis Ohanian. After cheering her from the stands during the finale, the Reddit co-founder wrote an emotional message for his wife on social media — leaving thousands teary-eyed on Instagram and Twitter.

In a moving message, Ohanian said Serena is “just getting started” after the loss, highlighting the critical surgery after the daughter’s birth. “Days after our baby girl was born, I kissed my wife goodbye before surgery and neither of us knew if she would be coming back,” he wrote sharing Williams’ photo.

ALSO READ | Serena Williams gets emotional about missing daughter’s first step, other parents console her

“We just wanted her to survive—10 months later, she’s in the #Wimbledon final,” the message read. Ending on an encouraging note that said, “@serenawilliams will be holding a trophy again”.

The message was liked by thousands on Instagram and Twitter, with Netizens rooting for him for being so supportive of his wife.

And this is not the first time Ohanian wrote such a message. As the 36-year-old tennis pro advanced to the Wimbledon women’s semi-finals after beating Camila Giorgi of Italy, Ohanian had shared a similar message.

“Walking to the mailbox was a painful, exhausting challenge for this woman just 9 months ago,” the proud husband tweeted. “This is already nothing short of remarkable. #wimbledon.”

Ohanian has won hearts on the Internet a number of times before, be it for taking care of their daughter, while Williams was at work or for his quirky surprise billboard gift to the seven-time tennis champion — many deemed him the ‘husband of the year.’

