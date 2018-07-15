Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian’s beautiful message after Wimbledon loss leaves Netizens emotional

Alexis Ohanian’s tribute for Serena Williams after her Wimbledon defeat will give you all the feels. (Source: AP File photo, Alexis Ohanian/ Twitter) Alexis Ohanian’s tribute for Serena Williams after her Wimbledon defeat will give you all the feels. (Source: AP File photo, Alexis Ohanian/ Twitter)

Serena Williams was back on the court and played her first Wimbledon after giving birth to her baby. Although she lost the title on Saturday to Angelique Kerber, her fans have been rooting for her throughout. And leading the list is her husband Alexis Ohanian. After cheering her from the stands during the finale, the Reddit co-founder wrote an emotional message for his wife on social media — leaving thousands teary-eyed on Instagram and Twitter.

In a moving message, Ohanian said Serena is “just getting started” after the loss, highlighting the critical surgery after the daughter’s birth. “Days after our baby girl was born, I kissed my wife goodbye before surgery and neither of us knew if she would be coming back,” he wrote sharing Williams’ photo.

“We just wanted her to survive—10 months later, she’s in the #Wimbledon final,” the message read. Ending on an encouraging note that said, “@serenawilliams will be holding a trophy again”.

Days after our baby girl was born, I kissed my wife goodbye before surgery and neither of us knew if she would be coming back. We just wanted her to survive—10 months later, she’s in the #Wimbledon final.@serenawilliams will be holding a trophy again … https://t.co/W3eJQoHkTj pic.twitter.com/anN4dFr7O9 — Alexis Ohanian Sr. 🚀 (@alexisohanian) July 14, 2018

The message was liked by thousands on Instagram and Twitter, with Netizens rooting for him for being so supportive of his wife.

Well, this one brought me to tears. Such a champion, and such an amazing support crew. https://t.co/ZhWgi5GLZo — Joanna Brand (@JoJoBriz) July 15, 2018

Serena Williams is a role model for so many—she legit NEARLY DIED during childbirth. Her husband @alexisohanian’s IG tribute made me ugly cry. “She’s just started.” ♥️♥️ https://t.co/tFuVl9Sgcb — Emily Butler (@EmilyButler) July 14, 2018

I think Alexis just raised the bar for supportive spouses once again. — This FatGirl Dissents and Resists (@FatGirlvsWorld) July 14, 2018

Find yourself a man that supports you like Alexis supports Serena https://t.co/MxC5ktyVLR — ShaunaLouise⚡️ (@shauna_lou90) July 15, 2018

.@serenawilliams has one of the sweetest husbands! You are always inspiring Serena! What a story?! @alexisohanian pic.twitter.com/dwpJ7X5tBF — Murphy✊ (@Jaw_Knock) July 15, 2018

May you both, no you all, enjoy a life full of love and happiness. You are Blessed. — Stewart Spencer (@stewbert) July 15, 2018

This is the best tweet I’ve ever read!

Serena is such an inspiration and then so humble and classy despite all she’s achieved.

And Alexis, you’re such a good person. You guys deserve each other. I love you guys so much, it makes me cry ❤ — 🇧 🇪 🇳 (@BenCamon) July 15, 2018

me holding back tears every time i see alexis ohanian talk about serena pic.twitter.com/j2YsIwI6rA — Tiffany Simone (@TiffanySDillon) July 14, 2018

The way Alexis loves and supports Serena is beautiful😭😭😭😭 — Global Citizen (@LaurakinsTrain) July 14, 2018

Love how he protects her. — vcc (@wheetz) July 14, 2018

I was holding it together this whole time but goddammit 😭 pic.twitter.com/oe8hWIJPiX — Nicole Ⓥ (@LernsMuse) July 14, 2018

Indeed, he loves her and supports a strong woman

She won, she is here! — 💕sweetnaenae💓 (@arw2007) July 15, 2018

Thank alexis,for you love for our Queen 👉🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/hW9CaoG6zo — Marcia (@marcia0930) July 14, 2018

Though I so wanted Serena to win today, I am very grateful that she’s healthy and becoming more and more the incredible athlete/champion that she has always been. I’m amazed at how far she’s come from the nightmare just months ago to survive but her 2 Alexises are such blessings — Kim Collins (@howie627) July 14, 2018

I love the love you guys have for each other. It’s wonderful to see with so much hate in the world.❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️💕💕💕💕💕💕💕 — vcc (@wheetz) July 14, 2018

I just want a husband like Alexis Ohanian in my life is that too much to ask? — Ms. Understood 🇫🇷 (@That_Nocks) July 15, 2018

I hope one day someone will adore me as much as Alexis Ohanian adores Serena Williams ❤️ — Jess (@jessicalexis_) July 15, 2018

And this is not the first time Ohanian wrote such a message. As the 36-year-old tennis pro advanced to the Wimbledon women’s semi-finals after beating Camila Giorgi of Italy, Ohanian had shared a similar message.

“Walking to the mailbox was a painful, exhausting challenge for this woman just 9 months ago,” the proud husband tweeted. “This is already nothing short of remarkable. #wimbledon.”

Walking to the mailbox was a painful, exhausting challenge for this woman just 9 months ago. This is already nothing short of remarkable. #wimbledon https://t.co/H6wiQ1uFd1 — Alexis Ohanian Sr. 🚀 (@alexisohanian) July 10, 2018

Ohanian has won hearts on the Internet a number of times before, be it for taking care of their daughter, while Williams was at work or for his quirky surprise billboard gift to the seven-time tennis champion — many deemed him the ‘husband of the year.’

