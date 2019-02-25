Serena Williams’ powerful narration of ad featuring ‘Crazy’ women in sports wins praise online

“If we show emotion, we’re called dramatic. If we want to play against men, we’re nuts. And if we dream of equal opportunity, we’re delusional,” narrates Serena Williams in Nike’s latest advertisement campaign. Not only did the American tennis player present the Oscar for “A Star Is Born” at the 2019 Academy Awards but she also made another appearance.

Featuring in “Dream Crazier”, an ad celebrating women in sports, Williams along with fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad, former WNBA star Lisa Leslie, the first woman to run the Boston Marathon — Katherine Switzer, Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, the US women’s national soccer team and other women athletes show what “crazy” can do.

“When we stand for something, we’re unhinged. When we’re too good, there’s something wrong with us. And if we get angry, we’re hysterical, irrational, or just being crazy,” says Williams as the 1.30-minute video goes on to show several women in sports and how they were tagged crazy before they broke free from the stereotypes.

Watch the video here:

The video, which was also shared on Twitter, was flooded with comments with many praising the powerful narration of the clip. “Love it. To all the women out there, be crazy the world is yours,” read a comment on the post. The ad comes just months after Nike’s 2018 ad campaign featuring Colin Kaepernick, former NFL quarterback, who kneeled during the national anthem in protest of police brutality towards people of colour.

