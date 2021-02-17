scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Latest news

‘Like mom like daughter’: Serena Williams’ daughter shows off tennis skills in latest video

The 23-time grand slam winner’s latest video on Instagram features her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr, perfecting her swings on the court, with the help of Coach Patrick Mouratoglou.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 17, 2021 1:28:35 pm
Serena Williams, Serena Williams daughter Olympia, Serena Williams daughter training viral video, Serena Williams daughter tennis, Serena Williams with daughter playing tennis, Serena Williams daughter Alexis Olympia, Viral video, Trending news, Indian Express news.Since being shared on the platform, the video has racked over 3 million views with many taking to the comment sections with words of appreciation for the 3-year-old.

Ace Tennis player Serena Williams’ shared an adorable video of her 3-year-old daughter trying her hand at the game.

The 23-time grand slam winner’s latest video on Instagram features her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr, perfecting her swings on the court, with the help of coach Patrick Mouratoglou.

The 39-year-old star captioned the video as “Tennis dairies”.

The video shows the 3-year-old, dressed in a denim jacket and jeans, listening to instructions from Mouratoglou and practising her swings.

Take a look here:

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Since being shared on the platform, the video has racked up over 3 million views, with many praising the 3-year-old. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Williams is currently in Melbourne, fighting for her 24th grand slam singles title at the Australian Open.

Viral Right Now
Click here for more

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 17: Latest News

Advertisement