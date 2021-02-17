‘Like mom like daughter’: Serena Williams’ daughter shows off tennis skills in latest video

Since being shared on the platform, the video has racked over 3 million views with many taking to the comment sections with words of appreciation for the 3-year-old.

Ace Tennis player Serena Williams’ shared an adorable video of her 3-year-old daughter trying her hand at the game.

The 23-time grand slam winner’s latest video on Instagram features her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr, perfecting her swings on the court, with the help of coach Patrick Mouratoglou.

The 39-year-old star captioned the video as “Tennis dairies”.

The video shows the 3-year-old, dressed in a denim jacket and jeans, listening to instructions from Mouratoglou and practising her swings.

Take a look here:

Since being shared on the platform, the video has racked up over 3 million views, with many praising the 3-year-old. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Williams is currently in Melbourne, fighting for her 24th grand slam singles title at the Australian Open.