Serena Williams calls out NYT after newspaper uses sister Venus’ image in report

Tennis legend Serena Williams raised a whopping $111 million for her new early-stage venture capital firm Serena Ventures. And, when The New York Times published a report about it, they used an image of her sister Venus instead in the article.

As the “glaring mixup” shocked fans and many readers, Serena too called out the publication. Sharing a photo of the article, Serena Williams tagged them on Twitter and wrote: “No matter how far we come, we get reminded that it’s not enough.”

The 23 Grand Slam singles titles holder further said that this is exactly why she raised the mammoth fund to “support the founders who are overlooked by engrained systems woefully unaware of their biases.”

“Because even I am overlooked,” she concluded, asking the newspaper to “do better”.

As her tweet drew a lot of attention and flak online, NYT Business replied to her saying it was a mistake. “It was due to an error when selecting photos for the print edition, and it did not appear online,” the newspaper explained adding a correction will appear in the next day’s publication.

However, netizens were not convinced by the tweet. They asked for a proper apology, with many saying “this shouldn’t have happened in the first place” and that such mistakes would “never happen for a white male”, alleging “the bais is ingrained in their minds”.

Many others also wondered how the report passed various stages before finally going for printing and yet no one noticed it to “fix it on time”.

I’ve never had my photo swapped for another white dude. You’d think they’d know @Venuseswilliams from @serenawilliams after 20 years https://t.co/k51tAp1jYB — Alexis Ohanian 7️⃣7️⃣6️⃣ (@alexisohanian) March 2, 2022

This is absolutely ridiculous! And then they used Venus’ picture. The utter laziness and carelessness is astounding @nytimes. https://t.co/2IvvEbPbQN — Luvvie is the #ProfessionalTroublemaker (@Luvvie) March 2, 2022

Just so everyone knows: THIS IS NOT A PHOTO OF SERENA WILLIAMS This is a disgraceful mistake. NYT, you need to do better than this. https://t.co/nCMn7ahUXk — Garry Tan 陈嘉兴 (@garrytan) March 2, 2022

This is outrageous…..after all these years, u still can’t get a picture of Serena and NOT Venus right! Wow https://t.co/mzXWkTdvVw — Rennae Stubbs OLY (@rennaestubbs) March 2, 2022

C’Mon! TY @serenawilliams for not letting @nytimes off the hook by dismissing this as error, mistake or oversight. It reflects how America’s nativist press see or don’t POC—specifically Black people. I often talk about Boston’s press as being guardians of nativism. #NITM #BOSpoli https://t.co/qGJGwSmGqI — Notorious VOG (@NotoriousVOG) March 2, 2022

Sadly I am not surprised or shocked. Time and time again the biases come to light and all they do is apologize and commit to doing better. Never outlining what they are doing to get better. — Leslie Miley (@shaft) March 2, 2022

wow. i’d call this shocking, but i am no longer shocked by such errors. — EricaJoy (@EricaJoy) March 2, 2022

they should issue an apology, run it again tomorrow with a respectful headline and the apology. — drew olanoff (@yoda) March 2, 2022

Holy stating the obvious, Batman. An “error” that was missed by how many eyes on the way to final print and before distribution? From journalist to distribution, how many Black people had a hand in producing this piece? My guess is 0. There lies your problem. — Secola Edwards (@SecolaEdwards) March 2, 2022

it’s not a mistake. It’s called racism and sexism. It’s not something all women experience. And if @serenawilliams is overlooked by VCs. Imagine what happens to those that don’t even have her platform. That should be the takeaway. @ArlanWasHere was the first to shift this. https://t.co/6QhpDMELWE — Shireen, Harlem’s Shuri, In Political Mecca! (@digitalsista) March 2, 2022

The level of disrespect Black women receive on the daily… https://t.co/fNP6bFUgUY — hennacee (@hennacee1) March 2, 2022

Serena’s firm Serena Ventures manages a portfolio of over 60 angel investments, 13 of which are unicorns, according to the fund’s blog. News agency Reuters said the firm’s move to raise its inaugural fund comes after a recent broader sell-off in tech stocks that is likely to put pressure on private valuations.