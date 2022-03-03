scorecardresearch
Thursday, March 03, 2022
Serena Williams calls out NYT after newspaper uses sister Venus’ image in report

The New York Times said it was a "mistake" and assured the US tennis star that the online edition had Serena Williams’ image.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 3, 2022 10:03:23 am
Serena Williams, Serena Williams new york times gaffe, serena ventures, Serena Williams venus williams photo, nyt venus photo, indian express“No matter how far we come, we get reminded that it's not enough,” Serena Williams wrote.

Tennis legend Serena Williams raised a whopping $111 million for her new early-stage venture capital firm Serena Ventures. And, when The New York Times published a report about it, they used an image of her sister Venus instead in the article.

As the “glaring mixup” shocked fans and many readers, Serena too called out the publication. Sharing a photo of the article, Serena Williams tagged them on Twitter and wrote: “No matter how far we come, we get reminded that it’s not enough.”

ALSO READ |US magazine mixes-up Padma Lakshmi with Priyanka Chopra, her epic reply wins the internet

The 23 Grand Slam singles titles holder further said that this is exactly why she raised the mammoth fund to “support the founders who are overlooked by engrained systems woefully unaware of their biases.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“Because even I am overlooked,” she concluded, asking the newspaper to “do better”.

As her tweet drew a lot of attention and flak online, NYT Business replied to her saying it was a mistake. “It was due to an error when selecting photos for the print edition, and it did not appear online,” the newspaper explained adding a correction will appear in the next day’s publication.

However, netizens were not convinced by the tweet. They asked for a proper apology, with many saying “this shouldn’t have happened in the first place” and that such mistakes would “never happen for a white male”, alleging “the bais is ingrained in their minds”.

Many others also wondered how the report passed various stages before finally going for printing and yet no one noticed it to “fix it on time”.

Serena’s firm Serena Ventures manages a portfolio of over 60 angel investments, 13 of which are unicorns, according to the fund’s blog. News agency Reuters said the firm’s move to raise its inaugural fund comes after a recent broader sell-off in tech stocks that is likely to put pressure on private valuations.

