Serena Williams and daughter Olympia dress up Belle to dance to Beauty and Beast song

Serena Williams and daughter Olympia both channelised Disney princess vibe while enjoying at home. (Serena Williams/ Instagram) Serena Williams and daughter Olympia both channelised Disney princess vibe while enjoying at home. (Serena Williams/ Instagram)

A video of Serena Williams and her daughter dancing to ‘Belle’, a song from the Disney animated film Beauty and the Beast is being shared widely on social media. Wearing matching yellow gowns that resemble those worn by the lead character in the film, mother and daughter are seen enjoying themselves while dancing.

The 38-year-old tennis superstar, who admitted she was enjoying being a full-time mom recently, captioned the Instagram post: “Keeping Busy”. The video quickly garnered a lot of attention on the app getting over 2 million views in less than 24 hours.

Watch the video here:

Many praised Williams, while her sister, Venus commented on the post. “I love her so much!!!…but why is the mom also in a princess dress???” However, Venus admitted that she wanted the dress as well.

Many commented on the post saying they’d like to do the same with their daughters.

This isn’t the first time, Williams dressed up as a princess with her daughter. Earlier in April, Williams’ two-year-old daughter took over their living room for a performance of the Tangled song ‘I Have A Dream’.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd