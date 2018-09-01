Serena Williams’ husband, Alexis Ohanian’s sweet gesture is giving people #HubbyGoals online

Serena Williams’ fans stopped her husband to give her a message and he didn’t mind at all. (Source: alexisohanian/ Instagram) Serena Williams’ fans stopped her husband to give her a message and he didn’t mind at all. (Source: alexisohanian/ Instagram)

Serena Williams is back on the tennis court, not just winning matches in the ongoing US Open, but smashing sexism, one outfit at a time. As much as people are loving her for being honest about her struggles about postpartum depression and handing the catsuit row with grace and élan, they are equally in awe of her husband. Alexis Ohanian now is winning hearts online as he doesn’t mind being recognised for his famous wife.

The Reddit co-founder is pretty famous for his own work and is respected in the field of technology and business but when it comes to being a doting dad and supporting his wife — he has been raising the bar every single time. This time, he shared a video when Williams’ fans stopped him on the streets of New York to pass on a message for their hero, and he couldn’t be more proud.

“Usually people pitch me their startup when they spot me out in the wild,” Ohanian wrote on Twitter. “This last week, they all want me to pass along a message to my wife. Can’t say I hate it,” he added. In the footage, he pans the mobile for the fan to directly say the message to 23 Grand Slam winner, where a woman sitting in a car shouts, “We love you, Serena! Yes, black girl magic!”

Usually people pitch me their startup when they spot me out in the wild. This last week, they all want me to pass along a message to my wife. Can’t say I hate it. pic.twitter.com/JpJe1uqzC3 — Alexis Ohanian Sr. 🚀 (@alexisohanian) August 31, 2018

The footage has been widely shared and liked on both Instagram and Twitter and fans can’t stop gushing about how he is so supportive and proud of Williams. Many women online remarked they hope to find someone the way Ohanian loves Williams.

Alexis is an example. Him being with a goddess like Serena has done nothing to diminish his masculinity(the opposite in fact) Y’all can learn. https://t.co/frfmMEJhIH — Alithnayn🌈🦄 (@Alithnayn) September 1, 2018

This man is foine and I love how he loves Serena. Beautiful. https://t.co/2snnmuhvUD — Taz 💕 (@serene_oddity) September 1, 2018

May Allah bless us all with a man like him 💗💗 https://t.co/KVxBUnTXWI — Ami Van Haver (@f_antasticbaby) September 1, 2018

Secure Husband! Even when many times you are not in same cities, country, the sparks are still there..

Kudos to you for not stifling her purpose… https://t.co/6S6CgzgeIb — Olashile Abayomi (@FireOFola) September 1, 2018

This man is the best husband in the world https://t.co/DeAk0HBfNb — ɐɯɐɯ (@IceBergMama) August 31, 2018

Suddenly a new ‘hope’ poster comes to mind: super dude, superwoman and supergirl https://t.co/eYDvlJqnu3 — davw low (@DavwL) August 31, 2018

This guy ditched toxic masculinity and just seems wicked happy about it. https://t.co/FbSxFDPvOQ — Dave Thier (@DaveThier) August 31, 2018

This is nontoxic masculinity https://t.co/wl5JlmBVsx — Luke T. (@Luketoconnell) August 31, 2018

If your husband doesn’t stan for you like this get a lawyer #hubbygoals https://t.co/gTA1qFS1R7 — Aisha (@geekxxchic) August 31, 2018

You can tell he 100% loves being “Mr. Serena Williams” https://t.co/13InHn1W1j — 🦋 (@KhalypsoThePoet) August 31, 2018

Message to Serena..if you were looking for a man who is both beautiful on inside and the outside then wow did you nail that shit!!!! Take care of each other forever and thanks for like everything😍😍😍😘😘😘😘👏👏👏👏 — Don Leclair (@tennis2018) August 31, 2018

Wow, a “tech dude” who can give credit where it’s due? Serena done married a straight up unicorn 🦄 Go head @alexisohanian, keep showing ‘em what it means to “man up.” 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 — doc stefflbauer (@DocStefflbauer) August 31, 2018

Yes!! I would love to marry his clone!!!! — yasmine page (@twinklebottom8) August 31, 2018

WE LOVE A MAN THAT WILL ALWAYS SUPPORT AND STAND BY HIS QUEENS SIDE YOUR AWESOME! — Euphoria5447 (@Pnutbutakups28) August 31, 2018

Earlier this week, Ohanian had put up another post on social media to show how proud he is of his wife and shared a photo of himself applauding Williams on her “great first day” at office.

When your wife has a great first day back at the N.Y. office. 🗽 pic.twitter.com/jZSS7bfMGZ — Alexis Ohanian Sr. 🚀 (@alexisohanian) August 28, 2018

