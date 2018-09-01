Follow Us:
Saturday, September 01, 2018
Serena Williams’ husband, Alexis Ohanian’s sweet gesture is giving people #HubbyGoals online

Reddit co-founder Ohanian shared a video when Serena Williams' fans stopped him on the streets of New York to pass on a message for their hero, and he couldn't be more proud.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 1, 2018 3:59:19 pm
serena williams, alexis ohanian, alexis ohanian support wife, alexis ohanian stopped by serena fans, serena williams fans stop husband, serena williams husband proud message, tennis news, indian express Serena Williams’ fans stopped her husband to give her a message and he didn’t mind at all. (Source: alexisohanian/ Instagram)
Serena Williams is back on the tennis court, not just winning matches in the ongoing US Open, but smashing sexism, one outfit at a time. As much as people are loving her for being honest about her struggles about postpartum depression and handing the catsuit row with grace and élan, they are equally in awe of her husband. Alexis Ohanian now is winning hearts online as he doesn’t mind being recognised for his famous wife.

The Reddit co-founder is pretty famous for his own work and is respected in the field of technology and business but when it comes to being a doting dad and supporting his wife — he has been raising the bar every single time. This time, he shared a video when Williams’ fans stopped him on the streets of New York to pass on a message for their hero, and he couldn’t be more proud.

ALSO READ | Serena Williams gets emotional about missing daughter’s first step, other parents console her

“Usually people pitch me their startup when they spot me out in the wild,” Ohanian wrote on Twitter. “This last week, they all want me to pass along a message to my wife. Can’t say I hate it,” he added. In the footage, he pans the mobile for the fan to directly say the message to 23 Grand Slam winner, where a woman sitting in a car shouts, “We love you, Serena! Yes, black girl magic!”

The footage has been widely shared and liked on both Instagram and Twitter and fans can’t stop gushing about how he is so supportive and proud of Williams. Many women online remarked they hope to find someone the way Ohanian loves Williams.

Earlier this week, Ohanian had put up another post on social media to show how proud he is of his wife and shared a photo of himself applauding Williams on her “great first day” at office.

Have something to add to this story? Tell us in comments below.

