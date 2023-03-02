Septuagenarian woman diagnosed with terminal cancer throws party as she hates funerals

One should live each day to the fullest without worrying about the future. A 76-year-old woman, suffering from terminal cancer, exemplified this as she hosted a party instead of a funeral.

Linda Williams was exhausted by frequent hospital visits and treatment for terminal cancer and so she decided to throw a party instead of having a funeral, the BBC reported.

The woman had “the best night” of her life and has rekindled hope online.

The septuagenarian from High Wycombe in the United Kingdom hates funerals and wanted to celebrate her life. A year ago, she was diagnosed with terminal cancer and she started writing a bucket list.

Before the party, she ticked off her dream of embarking on a Royal Air Force plane that flies over her house in Walters Ash. The 1940s-themed party was held in October and it was centered around The Battle of Britain. However, her health deteriorated ahead of the party and she set up her cardboard cut-out in case she missed the party. She had asked her friends to attend the party even if she is no more, The Times report said.

“I very nearly died just before it but I thought ‘I am going to flipping well get there’. I just decided I would go for it and everybody had a phenomenal time,” she told the BBC.

“I was so excited I got there at 6pm, it didn’t kick off until half seven. My legs were swollen but I still managed to dance all night and I had lots of lovely cuddles…I didn’t leave until one in the morning, I was high on adrenaline, and I slept for nearly two days after,” she added.

Williams’ attitude won praise online and many regarded it as a model to behold. A user commented, “Oh Ms. Linda, how you are bringing life and light to a dreadful situation is a lesson we should all learn. Farewell into your next non earthly journey.”

Another user wrote, “Excellent – I’m not having a funeral – what’s the point putting my children through that – miserable and unnecessary.” A third user wrote, “Quite honorable and full of wisdom for all of us to think about. A celebration of life and acceptable that death will all come our way.”