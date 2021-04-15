Separated for months due to pandemic, here’s how an elderly couple had a happy reunion

Since being shared online, the post has been flooded with netizens commenting on the wife's reaction on seeing Gordon.

While the pandemic has disrupted the lives of people around the world, a heartwarming video of an elderly couple uniting months after separation due to the virus has brought cheer among netizens.

The clip of the couple’s reunion features a man named Gordon surprising his wife at an assisted home living in Manchester, England, where she has been staying separately. On seeing her husband, the lady is seen excitedly walking towards him and leaving her walker aside to embrace him.

According to a BBC report, Gordon and Mary Davis had been separated after they both fell ill. However, when a room became available at Baily House Care Home in Mansfield, the staff brought the couple back together.

Watch the video here:

Manchester, England: After not seeing his wife Mary for several months due to the pandemic — Gordon decided to surprise her by moving into the assisted living home so they could be together. Here’s the reunion…pic.twitter.com/Kx40D57WzJ — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) April 14, 2021

“After not seeing his wife Mary for several months due to the pandemic — Gordon decided to surprise her by moving into the assisted living home so they could be together,” wrote Twitter user @RexChapman while sharing the clip, which has now garnered over 2 million views.

Since being shared online, the post has been flooded with netizens commenting on the wife’s reaction on seeing Gordon. “The cane and walker were no longer needed as they embraced their lives together. Poignant and beautiful,” read one of the many comments in the viral clip.

He dropped his cane, she put walker aside….so excited to see each other!! 😍😍😍 — Loretta Brown (@blackposh) April 14, 2021

bonus points for their unintentionally matching outfits — Patricia Wallinga, famous MiG insulter (@pwallinga) April 14, 2021

He drops his crutches and she let go of her walker. Because now they have each other to lean on — Turki (@Dts_911) April 14, 2021

If you aren’t willing to crawl over broken glass and overcome any obstacle to be with your spouse, you won’t get this video…. I get this video. — The Chad (@ChadforChange) April 14, 2021