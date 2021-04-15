scorecardresearch
Thursday, April 15, 2021
Separated for months due to pandemic, here’s how an elderly couple had a happy reunion

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 15, 2021 6:09:04 pm
While the pandemic has disrupted the lives of people around the world, a heartwarming video of an elderly couple uniting months after separation due to the virus has brought cheer among netizens.

The clip of the couple’s reunion features a man named Gordon surprising his wife at an assisted home living in Manchester, England, where she has been staying separately. On seeing her husband, the lady is seen excitedly walking towards him and leaving her walker aside to embrace him.

According to a BBC report, Gordon and Mary Davis had been separated after they both fell ill. However, when a room became available at Baily House Care Home in Mansfield, the staff brought the couple back together.

Watch the video here:

“After not seeing his wife Mary for several months due to the pandemic — Gordon decided to surprise her by moving into the assisted living home so they could be together,” wrote Twitter user @RexChapman while sharing the clip, which has now garnered over 2 million views.

Since being shared online, the post has been flooded with netizens commenting on the wife’s reaction on seeing Gordon. “The cane and walker were no longer needed as they embraced their lives together. Poignant and beautiful,” read one of the many comments in the viral clip.

