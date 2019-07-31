Toggle Menu
‘Separated by borders united by seesaws’: Netizens love professors’ initiative at US-Mexico border

Ronald Rael and Virginia San Fratello unveiled the three pink see-saws on Monday and since then has been garnered a lot of praise and appreciation from people, activists and celebrities across the world.

The three pink seesaws touched millions of hearts online.

US President Donald Trump’s decision to build a wall across the country’s border with Mexico was aimed to keep people apart. But thanks to a beautiful idea by two California professors, the wall now has become a place where people both sides are coming together, especially kids. Reason? A series of see-saws installed along the border wall that is not only bringing joy to little children but bringing a smile to people around the globe.

Ronald Rael, an architecture professor at the University of California, Berkeley and Virginia San Fratello, an associate professor of design at San Jose State, unveiled three pink see-saws on Monday and since then the initiative has garnered a lot of praise and appreciation from people, activists and celebrities across the world. The two professors said it recognises “that the actions that take place on one side have a direct consequence on the other side”.

Taking to Instagram, the duo shared heartwarming photos and videos of their poignant initiative and since then it has gone viral across social media platforms.

“One of the most incredible experiences of my and @vasfsf’s career bringing to life the conceptual drawings of the Teetertotter Wall from 2009 in an event filled with joy, excitement, and togetherness at the borderwall,” Rael wrote.

The project comes at a time when the POTUS has been criticised heavily for his immigration policy and where many children have been separated from their parents at the border.

UNICEF too shared the video and lauded the beautiful thought. Texas-based Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services (RAICES) also applauded the installation, calling it a powerful vehicle for change.

“There are good relations between the people of Mexico and the United States, and using the seesaw shows that we are equal and we can play together and enjoy ourselves,” Rael told Ruptly. “But also that the wall cuts the relationship between us. Look, what happens in one place has an impact on the other and that’s what a seesaw does, exactly that.”

