‘Separated by borders united by seesaws’: Netizens love professors’ initiative at US-Mexico border

US President Donald Trump’s decision to build a wall across the country’s border with Mexico was aimed to keep people apart. But thanks to a beautiful idea by two California professors, the wall now has become a place where people both sides are coming together, especially kids. Reason? A series of see-saws installed along the border wall that is not only bringing joy to little children but bringing a smile to people around the globe.

Ronald Rael, an architecture professor at the University of California, Berkeley and Virginia San Fratello, an associate professor of design at San Jose State, unveiled three pink see-saws on Monday and since then the initiative has garnered a lot of praise and appreciation from people, activists and celebrities across the world. The two professors said it recognises “that the actions that take place on one side have a direct consequence on the other side”.

Taking to Instagram, the duo shared heartwarming photos and videos of their poignant initiative and since then it has gone viral across social media platforms.

“One of the most incredible experiences of my and @vasfsf’s career bringing to life the conceptual drawings of the Teetertotter Wall from 2009 in an event filled with joy, excitement, and togetherness at the borderwall,” Rael wrote.

The project comes at a time when the POTUS has been criticised heavily for his immigration policy and where many children have been separated from their parents at the border.

UNICEF too shared the video and lauded the beautiful thought. Texas-based Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services (RAICES) also applauded the installation, calling it a powerful vehicle for change.

We are all connected. “Actions that take place on one side have a direct consequence on the other side.” Ronald Rael, on the seesaws he created with Virginia San Fratello at the border between Mexico and the U.S. #AChildIsAChild pic.twitter.com/aQTH8bX0Ap — UNICEF (@UNICEF) July 31, 2019

Art is such a powerful vehicle for change. A beautiful installation at our southern border that reminds us that: “Actions that take place on one side have direct consequences on the other.”

We are all connected.

We are all one. 💚pic.twitter.com/NaREd5Vd7z — RAICES (@RAICESTEXAS) July 30, 2019

Just a little something to restore your faith in humanity. pic.twitter.com/37ZxxjTnKL — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) July 30, 2019

Artists installed seesaws at the border wall so that kids in the U.S. and Mexico could play together. It was designed by architect Ronald Rael. ⁣

⁣

Beautiful reminder that we are connected: what happens on one side impacts the other.

🇲🇽 ❤️ 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/vSpfxhtvkX — Mauricio Martínez (@martinezmau) July 30, 2019

Ronald Rael made me cry today.

Good tears.

Because design matters.

This is the most wonderful piece of tactical urbanism yet.#TeeterTotterWall pic.twitter.com/ScEzLChqxP — Kirsten Wilkins (@contestedspaces) July 30, 2019

Omg. Love this so so much. A seesaw was installed at the border wall to let children in Mexico and the U.S. play together. pic.twitter.com/b96dQkUfFz — Jon Carmichael (@photographerjon) July 30, 2019

Inspiring, hilarious (in that it makes Trump’s wall into a playground), and heartbreaking all at the same time. #TeeterTotterWall https://t.co/zBrXaopCTN — Rogue Phoenix ⚖ 🏳️‍🌈🌊 (@LeoLawGirl) July 30, 2019

The symbolism of the seesaw is just magical. A #Border fence will not keep us from our neighbors. Que bella idea usar un subibajas para unir las comunidades de ambas naciones. https://t.co/iJTAj08vZB — Claudia Tristán (@tristan_claudia) July 29, 2019

“There are good relations between the people of Mexico and the United States, and using the seesaw shows that we are equal and we can play together and enjoy ourselves,” Rael told Ruptly. “But also that the wall cuts the relationship between us. Look, what happens in one place has an impact on the other and that’s what a seesaw does, exactly that.”