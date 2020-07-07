300 drones used in Seoul to thank health workers, remind people about safety measures

Drones remind citizens in Seoul, South Korea, to wear masks and observe social distancing guidelines. (Source: Reuters) Drones remind citizens in Seoul, South Korea, to wear masks and observe social distancing guidelines. (Source: Reuters)

Hundreds of drones lit up the night sky in South Korea’s Seoul to thank health workers and to highlight measures that still needed to be taken to tackle the coronavirus pandemic. The display over the Han River didn’t just celebrate a fall in the number of cases went down in the country, but also shared public service messages.

Three hundred unmanned aerial vehicles were programmed to form images across the sky in the national capital for an eye-catching “drone art flash mob” with colourful lights. The light show also had messages reminding people of key precautionary measures — from wearing masks to washing hands and keeping a distance of two metres from each other in public.

The 10-minute show was organised by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport and was intended to thank frontline healthcare workers for their relentless services during the pandemic. “THANKS TO YOU,” the drones wrote in the sky next to a heart shape, then formed a silhouette of the Korean peninsula with the message: “Cheer up, Republic of Korea.”

However, the ministry did not advertise the event so that people did not crowd to view it. It was live-streamed on ministry’s official social media handles.

Drone messages also expressed gratitude to medical staff in the front lines of the pandemic as well as all South Koreans for their collective efforts against the disease. (Source: Reuters) Drone messages also expressed gratitude to medical staff in the front lines of the pandemic as well as all South Koreans for their collective efforts against the disease. (Source: Reuters)

Earlier, a similar drone show was organised in Madrid to honour COVID-19 victims and frontline workers with messages including “Hope” and “Heroes” painted on night sky. In Japan, a fireworks display was organised to spread cheer after many of the country’s summer fireworks festivals were called off.

