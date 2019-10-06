“Sensational”: Netizens react after video of Lyrebird mimicking noises goes viral

A fascinating video of a Lyrebird mimicking sounds is making rounds on the internet and netizens cannot keep calm. The video showed the Australian ground dweller mimicking sounds of various other birds along with some man-made noises.

The video features the bird, sitting on a railing at the Adelaide Zoo in South Australia. The bird, who seemed completely oblivious to the camera, went on to accurately mimic sounds of camera shutter, car alarms and what seems like laser beams. Towards the end of the video, the bird also shows off its “tail hoodie move” which further excited the audience.

The video came to light when Twitter user Ketan Joshi shared it with the caption”This Lyrebird video starts off pretty amazing and gets extremely intense in the third act”.

Watch the video here:

This Lyrebird video via @abcadelaide starts off pretty amazing and gets extremely intense in the third act https://t.co/IVQEE3PBS2 pic.twitter.com/D0LFt8Efvn — Ketan Joshi (@KetanJ0) October 4, 2019

Many people took to Twitter to react to the video. While many appreciated the bird’s incredible talent and related it Star War’s light saber duels, others thought they heard an “alien spaceship take off”. Take a look at some more reactions:

Lyrebird is known for its incredible capacity to accurately mimic sounds of the surroundings they inhabit. Endemic to Australia, the birds have a complex syrinx-the vocal organ in birds, which give them the incredible capacity to mimic.