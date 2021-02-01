‘Making exercise fun’: Senior citizens play drums using gym balls

With their masks on, the group can be seen grooving to the beats of 'Uptown Funk' by Bruno Mars.

A video of senior citizens using exercise balls as drums at a US-based senior living community has spread cheer among netizens, after it went viral on social media.

The 1.46-minute clip, which was shared on the Facebook page of the Green Country Village Senior Living at Bartlesville, features the elderly using the makeshift musical instruments made out of exercise balls and plastic baskets. With their masks on, the group can be seen grooving to the beats of ‘Uptown Funk’ by Bruno Mars.

“More fun at Drum Exercise class! *we don’t own the rights to the song. (But we DO own the rights to a good time!” read the caption of the clip, which has garnered over 50,000 likes.

Watch the video here:

According to a Fox News report, the drum routine began after the Enrichment Director saw a similar video on YouTube. Though participation was low initially, the classes soon began to fill up. “Our seniors love it!” the spokesperson told the news website.

“We are always looking for something fun to do to keep them engaged especially during the pandemic,” he added.

Since being shared online, the video has gone viral on several social media platforms and prompted many reactions among netizens.