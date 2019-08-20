Toggle Menu
‘Selfie confidence’: Video of New York woman’s impromptu selfie shoot in subway goes viral

With her black dress, loose hair and carefree attitude, George go on to pose in the moving train, changing angles for that perfect shot.

While selfies are considered self-indulgent, here’s a New Yorker who got praised for her “selfie confidence”. A minute-long video of a woman in a black dress posing for selfies in the New York subway has become a viral hit — getting viewed more than 6.4 million times.

Jessiica Geroge was praised for her ways of going the extra mile to get that perfect pose. The video, which was shared on Twitter by user Ben Yahr, shows George go on to pose in the moving train, changing angles for that perfect shot.

Not caring about her surrounding or being judged, George also did not shy away from sharing the pictures after the post went viral.

While a few criticised her for being self-indulgent and narcissism, majority of the users lauded her for her attitude and self-confidence. Take a look at the delightful comments:

