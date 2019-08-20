‘Selfie confidence’: Video of New York woman’s impromptu selfie shoot in subway goes viral

While selfies are considered self-indulgent, here’s a New Yorker who got praised for her “selfie confidence”. A minute-long video of a woman in a black dress posing for selfies in the New York subway has become a viral hit — getting viewed more than 6.4 million times.

Jessiica Geroge was praised for her ways of going the extra mile to get that perfect pose. The video, which was shared on Twitter by user Ben Yahr, shows George go on to pose in the moving train, changing angles for that perfect shot.

This woman giving it ALL to the selfie cam on the train is SENDING ME pic.twitter.com/i3JoSPKj3I — Ben Yahr (@benyahr) August 17, 2019

Not caring about her surrounding or being judged, George also did not shy away from sharing the pictures after the post went viral.

While a few criticised her for being self-indulgent and narcissism, majority of the users lauded her for her attitude and self-confidence. Take a look at the delightful comments:

To have the confidence to do this in front of others is powerful. I could never. — ¡Dale! 🐨 (@itsDMCL) August 17, 2019

Honestly she is my new queen, I worship her and ONLY her!! — Peppa Pig Stan Account (@Neil_McNeil) August 17, 2019

Is this what it’s like to NOT have social anxiety 😂 — Rose 🌹 (@AnaJuarez_) August 18, 2019

It’s called self-esteem y’all should try having it sometime. — Daddy’s Milk (@meat_luvr) August 20, 2019

She brave. I wish I had that confidence. People out here streaming themselves walking around for the IRL section on twitch, so why is taking photos in public so weird? She probably got some great pics — Victoria (@VBirthmark) August 18, 2019

The positive comments on her confidence are SENDING ME. Great share, and Bravo for all the love you’re sending. — Cara Brookins (@cmbrookins) August 20, 2019

I want to be this unbothered in life — ४ ‎ϟ Candice Shop 🍬🍭 (@TheCandyyShop) August 18, 2019