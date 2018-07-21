Selena Gomez wishes to collaborate with AR Rahman for a Bollywood song, gets mixed reactions online

In a recent interview Selena Gomez said she would love to work with AR Rahman. In a recent interview Selena Gomez said she would love to work with AR Rahman.

Indian music and artists have a huge fan following across the globe. Collaborations are not new either, with many international singers not only coming to India to perform but also to create music together. Now, pop star Selena Gomez wants to join the list of singers who want to work with Indian musicians and composers. In a recent interview, the youth icon expressed her wish to work with none other than AR Rahman, and the news spread like wildfire creating a huge buzz on social media.

Gomez said she has been following the works of many Indian composers but finds the work of AR Rahman most compelling. “I like A R Rahman’s work. He is a global figure today. I would love to sing or be part of his compositions. I think it would be beautiful to sing for [a] Bollywood [movie],” the Mid-Day quoted the star.

Gomez praised the Oscar and Grammy-winning composer for his “seamlessly” blend of Western music with Indian ragas. Her remark about singing for a Bollywood film garnered a mixed-reaction online. Some Indian fans were not quite thrilled by the idea, and a few even trolled the star. However, Gomez fans were excited and hoped it turned into a reality soon and they even defended her online.

Here’s what Twitterati thought about this:

The tea is that Selena Gomez could never ever sing as great as an actual Bollywood singer, she couldn’t even hit the sa re ga ma pa notes and that’s beginner level. Bollywood singers are no joke and their abilities are overlooked! — BABYSOO (@dayumexo) July 21, 2018

Selena gomez wants to sing for bollywood is just an excuse for her to appropriate different south asian cultures some more — gopi massi (@gurpssss) July 20, 2018

But Bollywood singers actually SING… the standards are very high. They’ve been trained to his the low and high notes on another level. — Tallie Dar (@talliedar) July 21, 2018

Selena wants to work with A.R. Rahman? Not on my watch. Give me a Siti Nurhaliza and A.R. Rahman collaboration instead. — aish: never forget 160522 (@melocrady) July 20, 2018

bold of selena to assume she can hold a note next to bollywood singers like shreya ghoshal LMAO — ability: 双黑 (@kookminvasion) July 21, 2018

Selena: I like AR Rahman’s work. I would love to sing or be a part of his compositions

AR Rahman: pic.twitter.com/zlHEVayZBc — Arshiya Rashid (@arshiyarashid) July 21, 2018

Can you imagine AR Rahman and Alka Yagnik singing with Selena? No, honey, no. Bollywood has legends, and we don’t want you. https://t.co/2Vri6peHLQ — S H I V A N I E (@shivvvvs) July 20, 2018

ar rahman would laugh at selena’s vocals lmao paghal hai kya — 𝓍𝒾𝓊𝓁𝒾𝓃 ♡ god is a woman (@softhjoon) July 20, 2018

i rold my dad people want selena gonez in a bollywood movie and he just said “oh god no” and stared at the ground for a solid minute while shaking his head — iss | TOMORROW (@halysdisco) July 20, 2018

SHE DOES NOT HAVE THE RANGE LMFAOOOOO DOES SHE UNDERSTAND HOW HARD IT BE TO SING WITH THE AMOUNT OF VOCAL RUNS INDIAN SINGERS DO PLZ Selena Gomez says she’d love to sing for a Bollywood film https://t.co/XnDdXKBWWl — ✨ (@kingnjadaka) July 20, 2018

Selena Gomez wants to be in a Bollywood movie.. um does her voice even have range for that?? — PetiteAnge (@PetiteAnge_) July 21, 2018

no thanks Selena Gomez says she’d love to sing for a Bollywood film https://t.co/mmAMF0z9mj — Shivani Venkatesh (@v_shiv24) July 21, 2018

Nope. No thank you. We have other south Asian young talented individuals who could do that. — Natasha (@natasha_jayar) July 20, 2018

@selenagomez Selena!!!!!!!!! ❤❤heard that you are so gonna sing for Bollywood movies..and that is super super exciting us!! Can’t wait!!! Lots of love to ya from India!!!❤❤ pic.twitter.com/s4RGzDOY7a — Sumedha (@Sumedhha) July 21, 2018

Selena doing a Bollywood song will be awesome. — D (@deepz_789) July 20, 2018

all i keep thinking about is selena in bollywood right now! she’d be amazing💕 — rahul (@jauregui_rahul) July 20, 2018

that Selena Gomez didn’t sign up sooner!! We love a vocal legend all the Bollywood gals are shaking — 🗳 (@stateofdemo) July 21, 2018

hell no. Selena Gomez says she’d love to sing for a Bollywood film https://t.co/BM2qRQkRsp — Rameila 🌹 (@Rameilaa) July 21, 2018

Whaaaaaat? This made my day🍾@selenagomez we would love to have you❤️

“Selena Gomez says she’d love to sing for a Bollywood film” https://t.co/HpIh4e4Een — Disha Shah (@Dishfishh) July 21, 2018

Selena: I think it would be nice to sing for Bollywood Brown people: pic.twitter.com/tIhaRchSQA — Jakir Hussain (@J_Hussain05) July 21, 2018

i guess everyone forgot that akon sang for bollywood what’s wrong with everyone? selena wants to sing if you don’t like it leave spend your time towards your fave you don’t have to hate her. — 𝒮𝐸𝒱𝐸𝒩 𝐻𝐸𝒜𝒱𝐸𝒩𝒮🥀 (@alexrussosellyy) July 21, 2018

Everyone making fun of selena saying AR Rahman would never work with her. Listen to Come and Get It. It wouldn’t be a bad idea. — yo ney, sunny innit? (@marklesparkIe) July 20, 2018

Omgggg Selena wants to sing for A.R. Rahman! https://t.co/XOGAhl5hwL — ameena 🇲🇦 (@Canuckgirl20) July 21, 2018

Selena said she listens to A.R Rahman? Zayn loves A.R Rahman. Zaylena RISE pic.twitter.com/jaCNDKeGrG — yo ney, sunny innit? (@marklesparkIe) July 20, 2018

