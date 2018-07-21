Follow Us:
Selena Gomez wishes to collaborate with AR Rahman for a Bollywood song, gets mixed reactions online

Selena Gomez praised the Oscar and Grammy-winning composer for his "seamlessly" blend of Western music with Indian ragas. Her remark about singing for a Bollywood film garnered a mixed-reaction online. While many were unhappy, her fans were thrilled and hope this can happen soon.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 21, 2018 8:37:38 pm
selena gomez, ar rahman, selena gomez bollywood, selena rahman collaboration, selena wants bollywood song, selena ar rahman remark, indian express, entertainment news, viral news In a recent interview Selena Gomez said she would love to work with AR Rahman.
Indian music and artists have a huge fan following across the globe. Collaborations are not new either, with many international singers not only coming to India to perform but also to create music together. Now, pop star Selena Gomez wants to join the list of singers who want to work with Indian musicians and composers. In a recent interview, the youth icon expressed her wish to work with none other than AR Rahman, and the news spread like wildfire creating a huge buzz on social media.

Gomez said she has been following the works of many Indian composers but finds the work of AR Rahman most compelling. “I like A R Rahman’s work. He is a global figure today. I would love to sing or be part of his compositions. I think it would be beautiful to sing for [a] Bollywood [movie],” the Mid-Day quoted the star.

Gomez praised the Oscar and Grammy-winning composer for his “seamlessly” blend of Western music with Indian ragas. Her remark about singing for a Bollywood film garnered a mixed-reaction online. Some Indian fans were not quite thrilled by the idea, and a few even trolled the star. However, Gomez fans were excited and hoped it turned into a reality soon and they even defended her online.

Here’s what Twitterati thought about this:

What do you think about this? Tell us in comments below.

