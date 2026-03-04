Selena Gomez kisses Benny Blanco’s toe on camera weeks after his ‘dirty feet’ video sparked buzz: WATCH

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have once again stirred online chatter, this time over an unexpected display of affection during an episode of the Friends Keep Secrets podcast.

The buzz comes just weeks after Blanco faced online ribbing when a clip of his bare feet sparked jokes about his hygiene. Against that backdrop, Gomez surprised viewers during the podcast by leaning forward from her seat on the floor and planting a quick kiss on Blanco’s toe. Co-hosts Lil Dicky and Kristin Batalucco watched the moment unfold as Blanco grinned and pointed toward his wife.

Watch the video:

Selena Gomez doesn’t seem to mind Benny Blanco’s dirty feet because during her appearance on her husband Benny’s podcast, she kissed and snuggled them. 😵‍💫 pic.twitter.com/lAB4sikNUq — TMZ (@TMZ) March 3, 2026

When Blanco teased, “You like that?”, Gomez brushed it off, slapping Blanco’s leg and saying, “Oh, don’t make it a moment!” Blanco, however, leaned into the sweetness of the exchange. “No. I wasn’t. I liked it. It made me feel good. I love you so much,” he said, as Gomez rested her cheek against his toes, keeping the mood playful.

Speaking more broadly about public displays of affection, Blanco explained he tries to stay measured during interviews. “In interviews with her, because I know she likes to keep it professional, I try not to show too much, ‘cause she’s her own entity’,” he said, adding that he uses “every bone in my body” not to appear overly smitten on camera.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Gomez described their bond as “probably so healthy and one of the greatest things of life.”

The lighthearted moment arrives after fans recently scrutinised Blanco’s hygiene online. Addressing the chatter during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, he insisted the earlier clip was misleading, explaining the floor looked dirty because it was the first day of filming. To prove his point, he even pulled off his sock on air and joked, “Look at the clean foot. Are you kidding me?”

Social media reactions to the toe-kiss moment have ranged from amused to bewildered. One user wrote, “Damn, that’s called love.” Another quipped, “I’ve seen enough. I’m putting my phone in a bowl of rice and going for a long walk in the woods where the internet can’t find me.”

A third person added, “That is quite surprising it shows how comfortable Selena Gomez feels with Benny Blanco and how their playful dynamic comes across even in such an unusual moment.”

A fourth individual commented, “You never experience love, I can understand that you don’t know what it looks like. Because this is what it looks like.”

Gomez and Blanco began dating in 2023 and later tied the knot in a private ceremony in Santa Barbara on September 27, 2025.