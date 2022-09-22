Selectively zoomed-in video by Republican Twitter account shows Biden being lost onstage after his speech

US President Joe Biden delivered a speech at the Global Fund’s Seventh Replenishment Conference in New York Wednesday. However, more than his speech, a video of Biden that purportedly shows him standing confused on the stage after leaving the podium is going viral on Twitter.

The clip that focuses on Biden’s awkward and perplexed demeanour was posted on Twitter by RNC Research (@RNCResearch), a popular Twitter handle that describes itself as “Exposing the lies, hypocrisy, and failed far-left policies of Joe Biden and the Democrat Party”.

The video posted by the partisan Twitter handle has gathered over 2.5 million views and is prompting many to question Biden’s physical and mental faculties, with many claiming that the 79-year-old is not fit to be the US President.

However, many netizens have also pointed out that a longer and zoomed-out video of the incident shows that it appears that Biden was asked to stay on stage after his speech. Biden is soon joined by other world leaders and delegates for a group photo.

World leaders, members of civil society and the private sector gathered at the conference. The conference was held to organise a health fundraiser that aimed to raise funds to tackle AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria.

This year, the ambitious campaign managed to raise $14.25 billion from contributions from around the world. The US pledged $6 billion for the campaign, becoming the largest donor at the event.