PM Modi praised on social media after opting for chair instead of sofa at Russia event

Railway and Commerce minister Piyush Goyal tweeted a video showing the prime minister being welcomed by a group of officials in Russia and it has since gone viral.

The prime minister was on a two-day bilateral visit to Russia to attend the 20th India-Russia annual summit and the fifth meeting of the Eastern Economic Forum.

At an event during his visit to Russia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned down a sofa that was specially kept for him and instead opted to sit in a simple chair like other officials at the 20th India-Russia annual summit. The video of the incident has since gone viral on social media with the prime minister getting a lot of praise.

The video soon went viral and many praised the prime minister for his ‘simplicity’. Here are some reactions:

Launching India’s “Act Far East” policy, the Prime Minister announced a USD 1 billion line of credit for the development of Russia’s Far East — making it the first-ever region-specific line of credit to a foreign country extended by India.

Another moment from the trip that went viral on social media was the prime minister’s “awkward” meeting with the Russian President Vladimir Putin, where they were seen sitting across each other while on their way to Zvezda shipbuilding complex in Vladivostok.

