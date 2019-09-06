PM Modi praised on social media after opting for chair instead of sofa at Russia event

At an event during his visit to Russia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned down a sofa that was specially kept for him and instead opted to sit in a simple chair like other officials at the 20th India-Russia annual summit. The video of the incident has since gone viral on social media with the prime minister getting a lot of praise.

Railway and Commerce minister Piyush Goyal tweeted a video showing the prime minister being welcomed by a group of officials in Russia. When he was invited to sit on a lavish sofa, specially arranged for him, Modi refused and instead asked for a chair like the others.

The video soon went viral and many praised the prime minister for his ‘simplicity’. Here are some reactions:

This is the reason why PM Modi is loved and respected by people. Compare this to our Ex PM MMS who went on luxurious junkets with selected journalists. — Devika (@Dayweekaa) September 5, 2019

What a lovely gesture. There are no words. See the simplicity . — Niraj Agrawal🇮🇳 (@Nirmanpar) September 5, 2019

चाटुकारिता के बजाय अपने जीवन में अपनाईये ये सरलता … आपकी फोटो देखूंगा अब समारोहों की , कि कितनी सामान्य कुर्सी पर बैठते हैं — Antithesis (@_antithesis_1) September 5, 2019

Be grounded…There will be no problem of earthing… Simple living..High thinking. मिट्टी की पकड़ बहुत मजबूत होती है, हमने अक्सर लोगों को संगमरमर पर फिसलते देखा है। जय हिन्द 🇮🇳💪🙏💐 pic.twitter.com/LNId8uXofx — Pratap Indian (@PratapIndian1) September 5, 2019

This makes our prime Minister Different with others Proud to be a supporter of A politician like him…. — Himanshu Dubey (@ChowkidarHima14) September 5, 2019

Its a lesson for other ministers and leaders who are arrogant and rude to people. — NiTiN (@nitin0131) September 5, 2019

👍

We should now think of felicitating @narendramodi Hon’ @PMOIndia for winning a record maximum number of highest civilian awards from various other countries. — Harish Kumar (@HarishK92534373) September 6, 2019

व्यक्ति महान नहीं होता, महान उसका व्यक्तित्व होता है और उसी व्यक्तित्व के धनी है माननीय प्रधानमंत्री जी. — Shashank pandey @sp (@shashank_pand) September 5, 2019

The Prime Minister was on a two-day bilateral visit to Russia to attend the 20th India-Russia annual summit and the fifth meeting of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

Launching India’s “Act Far East” policy, the Prime Minister announced a USD 1 billion line of credit for the development of Russia’s Far East — making it the first-ever region-specific line of credit to a foreign country extended by India.

Another moment from the trip that went viral on social media was the prime minister’s “awkward” meeting with the Russian President Vladimir Putin, where they were seen sitting across each other while on their way to Zvezda shipbuilding complex in Vladivostok.