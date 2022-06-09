‘Secret’ notebook from Depp vs Heard trial is on auction for $14k, money raised will be donated

After six weeks, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s intense defamation trial came to an end on June 1. Now, a notebook with the trial details by a visitor is being auctioned online.

Beyond the proceeding held at the Virginia courthouse — watched by millions worldwide — people’s interest in the case has outlasted the trail. Now, a notebook with handwritten notes from the days of trial has been put on with a price of more than $14,000 on eBay.

According to the seller’s information on the platform, the description reads: “TOP SECRET NOTES: Johnny Depp jury trial notes on juror’s reactions to Dr Hughes and Amber Heard — never before seen by the world — (roughly 100+ tweets of top secret information about the jurors).”

“NO PHOTOS, IMAGES OR PHOTOCOPIES WILL BE MADE BY THE SELLER. And you will have exclusive rights to the content,” the seller wrote.

Larry Foreman, who travelled from Kentucky to Fairfax County for the trial, told TMZ, decided to jot down his thoughts and observations “just for his own personal memories”. Foreman said that while it was supposed to be a “one-time thing” but friends convinced him to keep going back and writing more notes. The notebook has about 20 pages per day and covers days 23-26 of the trial.

With 142 bids listing stands at a whopping $14,969.00 and now the message shows it has been “sold out”.

According to the eBay listing, the seller said he doesn’t want to keep the money for himself, rather he would donate the highest bid to Children’s Hospital LA.

“While others have failed, lied and misled the world about their philanthropy. We, a select few, who were on the ground reporting live from the courtroom when justice prevailed during Depp V. Heard are sponsoring this auction to benefit CHLA,” the note read.

During the trial, Heard had admitted in court that she never finished donating the full $7 million she had received in the divorce settlement.

In the final stretch for the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial, hundreds of fans had thronged the courtroom to witness the proceeding live, in turn with hopes of getting a wristband to gain entry inside. Soon, worn wristbands by visitors started popping up on various auction sites, with it being one of the most coveted items at the moment. Ranging from $350 to $850, people online didn’t mind spending on the used products.