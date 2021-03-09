scorecardresearch
Tuesday, March 09, 2021
Watch: Seattle residents line up to cheer girl on the day of her last chemo treatment

The viral post was flooded with heartwarming messages and comments for Mercy, with many lauding the gestures of the residents for boosting the girl's morale amid difficult times.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
March 9, 2021 1:50:23 pm
"Onward she goes with gratitude, healing and love for and with Mercy," read one of the many comments on the viral clip.

In a heartwarming video, a girl battling cancer was left feeling emotional after over 500 residents of Seattle lined up to boost her on the day of her last chemotherapy session.

The one-minute clip, which was shared by @GoodNewsCorres1, features little Mercy smiling and waving at the residents, who are holding placards and balloons to cheer her up as she drove for her last chemotherapy at Seattle Children’s hospital.

According to the tweet, which has now gone viral on social media, Mercy, who has been battling cancer since last year, said that she was moved by the showing of love by the residents.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the clip has gone viral on the microblogging website. Flooded with heartwarming messages and comments for Mercy, many lauded the gestures of the residents for boosting the girl’s morale amid difficult times. Here are some of the reactions to the viral clip.

