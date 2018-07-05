Love is in the air: Seat-swap leads to in-flight romance; Twitter goes wild after thread documenting it goes viral

When one sudden seat-swap led to a fairytale romance mid-air. (Source: Rosey Blair/ Twitter) When one sudden seat-swap led to a fairytale romance mid-air. (Source: Rosey Blair/ Twitter)

A lot of people may or may not believe in love at first sight but Netizens are swooning over a ‘love at first flight’ story. Two strangers may have fallen in love on a flight, thanks to a woman who requested for swapping her seat. And how their meet-cute unfurled became an instant hit love-story on the cyberspace.

As it happened, Twitter user Rosey Blair was on a flight to Dallas when she asked a woman to switch seats with her so she could sit next to her boyfriend, and joked that “maybe her new seat partner would be the love of her life” and well it came true. At least from Blair’s perspective, there was some romantic spark definitely – and with her minute-to-minute details, Netizens couldn’t agree more.

Blair and her boyfriend documented every minute of the newly brewing romance from spotting there was no sign of “wedding rings” to how they shared a meal and even showed each other photos of family members. She posted a timely update on her Instagram stories and later shared it on Twitter and thus #PlaneBae was born. And as it kept Netizens on the edge of their seats for how the story ended, she couldn’t believe when the duo walked out from the airport quite comfortable alongside and it became a viral one-of-a-kind viral tweet thread, with over 8 lakh likes in one day.

Read the viral thread here:

And certainly, the love-story paid off, as the Plane Bae identified himself on Twitter, a former pro soccer player Euan Holden.

Hilarious… Knew you were taking pictures 😂 https://t.co/dTuFA8RI1O — Euan Holden (@EuanHolden) July 4, 2018

Mornin’ world 🌎…? You guys are cracking me up with ‘PlaneBae’. Where do I even start the day? Breakfast? — Euan Holden (@EuanHolden) July 4, 2018

Not only that, his brother Stu Holden, who has been covering the World Cup as an analyst for Fox Sports, couldn’t believe his own brother upstaged him.

Can’t believe that while I’m covering the biggest event of my career #WorldCup⁠ ⁠, I’ve been upstaged by my brother @EuanHolden falling in love on an airplane. #Planebae #HunkyPlaneGuy — Stu Holden (@stuholden) July 4, 2018

I can neither confirm or deny that rumor — Stu Holden (@stuholden) July 4, 2018

Now Twitter users have been urging both the brothers to confirm whether the rumours about the possible romance is true or not. While neither accepted, they did not deny either. But fans were quick to trace Plane Bae’s Instagram account and couldn’t overlook the ‘heart’ emoji in his caption that read, “Sat here thinking about how different the day would of been if I missed my flight ✈️🌎❤️”

