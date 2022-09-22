scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 22, 2022

Seal gets close with a diver. Watch their adorable encounter

A video featuring the seal's encounter with the diver has surfaced online and the seal's sweet gesture is winning hearts around the world.

seal kisses diver, seal's encounter with diver, seal gets close to diver, seal video, indian expressThe seal seemingly kisses the man on his cheeks again and again.

Scuba diving is a mesmerising experience for many. The breathtaking marine life offers a visual treat for the divers who plunge into the waterbody. Though diving deep into the ocean also poses dangers from aquatic animals as one can expect an attack at any time. However, in an interesting incident that was captured on camera, a friendly seal got cosy with a diver and seemingly kissed him underwater. A video featuring the seal’s encounter with the diver has surfaced online and the seal’s sweet gesture is winning hearts around the world.

The clip shared by ABC News on Instagram shows the seal approaching the diver. The seal seemingly kisses the man on his cheeks again and again. Water bubbles are seen emerging around them.

ALSO READ |Watch: Seal takes refuge on boat when surrounded by killer whales

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ABC News (@abcnews)

In a series of tweets, Ben Burville, an underwater cameraman, shared glimpses of his encounters with seals. In a photograph, a seal is seen placing its face on the diver’s helmet. In another video, a seal is seen examining the diver after he is joined by another diver.

In the third tweet, Burville noted that the seal’s whiskers were tickling his face. “Roughly 23m down this was deeper than my usual encounters … the whiskers were tickling my face!”, Burville tweeted.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: As state Congress units urge Rahul Gandhi to take ove...Premium
Delhi Confidential: As state Congress units urge Rahul Gandhi to take ove...
From Delhi farmers who first tried Pusa decomposer, word of advice for Pu...Premium
From Delhi farmers who first tried Pusa decomposer, word of advice for Pu...
From Noida to Kerala: Mumbai Police maps cyber crime hotspotsPremium
From Noida to Kerala: Mumbai Police maps cyber crime hotspots
Draft Bill moves to regulate Internet-based, OTT telecom servicesPremium
Draft Bill moves to regulate Internet-based, OTT telecom services

Netizens were amazed by the seal’s gesture. A user commented, “It gave you a 💋 kiss with its eyes closed. Almost as in fairy tales. Again: awesome!” Another user wrote, “Ahhh how gorgeous. She was giving you a kiss.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 22-09-2022 at 11:34:25 am
Next Story

Gujarat overtakes UP to become state with 2nd highest number of sellers on GeM portal

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 22: Latest News
Advertisement