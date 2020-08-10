Seagull becomes social media sensation after getting caught on camera a stealing bag of chips

The video shows a seagull helping himself to a pack of chips in England. (Picture credit: Twitter/@ziyatong) The video shows a seagull helping himself to a pack of chips in England. (Picture credit: Twitter/@ziyatong)

A seagull has become a social media sensation after it was caught on camera skilfully ‘shoplifting’ a packet of chips from a shop.

Twitter user @ziyatong shared the video that shows a seagull walking into a store, taking a bag of chips in its beak and then quickly walking out of a newspaper shop in Devon, England.

According to a Daily Mail report, local residents have named him, ‘Steven the seagull’ after he began making regular raids at the shop.

Take a look at the video here:

note the casual entry and hurried exit

this is an experienced seagull shoplifter pic.twitter.com/WnIOkIsqfK — btw there’s still a pandemic 💣 (@ziyatong) August 8, 2020

The video has been viewed over 4 million times since being shared. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Gulls lives matter … looting is a form of protest 😂 — Todd Manson (@ToddTmans525) August 8, 2020

Animals are so much smarter than humans. They should be able to vote. — Rick Gleitsmann (@BipolarBear53) August 8, 2020

Seasoned thief — Mary (@mmdizseco) August 8, 2020

White Bird Privilege! — MAGABruno1917 (@MAGABruno1917) August 8, 2020

Total pro. You see how he scoped the scene as he came in? He knew the old lady wound’t snitch. — Silent Approval (@Silent_Approval) August 8, 2020

Yeah! It’s Like He Knows He’s Stealing 😃 Walks in Nonchalantly, Grabs the Chips and Hauls Ass!!! 😃

And How Did He Know What to Grab? — Bob Even (@BobEven12) August 10, 2020

Dump Ducks gone wild. — Redan Boxter (@BoxterRedan) August 9, 2020

He has been taking note from the liberals. He has learned how to loot. — Take America Back (@JasonWe05611316) August 9, 2020

Dude knew exactly what he was doing…. — Seizer Pouncicus 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@TastyKAR) August 8, 2020

In a similar incident, another seagull was filmed taking a packet of chip from a store in Dublin.

What are the government doing about this? pic.twitter.com/bGdIk4q63M — Tony – Pod Guy – Groves (@Trickstersworld) June 28, 2020

In the video, the man, filming the incident can be heard laughing in the background and offered to pay for the packet even as the shopkeepers try to frighten the bird.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd