Monday, August 10, 2020
Seagull becomes social media sensation after getting caught on camera a stealing bag of chips

Local residents have reportedly named him, 'Steven the seagull' after the bird began making regular raids at the shop in Devon, England

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 10, 2020 4:28:28 pm
England, Devin, Seagull, Seagull stealing, Seagull shoplifting, Seagull thief, Seagull videos, Trending news, Viral video, Indian Express news The video shows a seagull helping himself to a pack of chips in England. (Picture credit: Twitter/@ziyatong)

A seagull has become a social media sensation after it was caught on camera skilfully ‘shoplifting’ a packet of chips from a shop.

Twitter user @ziyatong shared the video that shows a seagull walking into a store, taking a bag of chips in its beak and then quickly walking out of a newspaper shop in Devon, England.

According to a Daily Mail report, local residents have named him, ‘Steven the seagull’ after he began making regular raids at the shop.

Take a look at the video here:

The video has been viewed over 4 million times since being shared. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

In a similar incident, another seagull was filmed taking a packet of chip from a store in Dublin.

In the video, the man, filming the incident can be heard laughing in the background and offered to pay for the packet even as the shopkeepers try to frighten the bird.

