TeamSeaLion: Marine mammals chase tourists at California beach

Tourists are often criticised for being invasive towards local wildlife and sometimes they get a taste of their own medicine when the animals charge back at them. Something similar was seen at a San Diego beach in US’s California.

Two sea lions chased away a group of beachgoers on San Diego’s La Jolla cove beach, which is often populated by these animals. Luckily nobody was harmed but, the video of the chase has gone viral on social media.

The video was first posted on TikTok by a user name Charli (@favortown) last Friday. Since then, the 10-second clip is being widely circulated on social media.

A group of people were chased by two Sea Lions at a beach in the La Jolla area of San Diego. Lifeguards were on standby in the water ensuring no one was hurt and the sea lions could easily make their way. It’s recommended people stay at least 50 ft away from sea lions. 📹: Charli pic.twitter.com/KUhLVns8H7 — Malik Earnest (@MalikEarnest) July 10, 2022

According to the Dolphin Research Center, rocky beaches in southern California such as La Jolla cove are used by sea lions to give birth during the months of May to July. During this time, sea lions are especially defensive of their territory.

Having so many times seen tourists try to get too close to pose for pictures and/or illegally pet them, I’m on Team Sea Lions here. — Altadena Guy (@altadena_guy) July 10, 2022

I used to live there. People are always getting 4-5 feet away from the sea lions & taking selfies, unaware that the sea lion could lunge & bite them at that distance. If you get bitten, CA /fines/ you – because you got too close to the sea lions. & they have a septic bite too. — The Scritcher 💉x4! (@UnknownOutrider) July 11, 2022

Been to this beach and out on the walkway over the water many times as I grew up in San Diego. This has been the sea lion’s beach since the 60’s. I’ve never seen so many people on it. The stairs are new. It’s their habitat and the people are encroaching. Run squatters run! — RIP 🌊 GOP ☮️🌙🐱🦋🌹💕🌻☯️ 🚫Lists (@KathleenBlueDot) July 11, 2022

Don’t be an invasive species and the sea lions will leave you alone lol. — Nopalita Guapita (@QuesoYNopales) July 10, 2022

You would be shocked at the behavior of some of the tourists at that beach. Locals know the seals are wild animals; tourists think it’s a petting zoo and some will thrust their babies into the face of a sea lion for a close-up look-see. It’s appalling! — PATRICIA THOMAS (@frampton1945) July 11, 2022

There’s a decades long fight about this tiny stretch of beach where the sea lions congregate, where conservatives want to reclaim the beach. Even though there are long stretches of safer, flatter, more enjoyable beaches nearby. — Rogelio Sampaga Jr. 🇺🇸🌊 (@RSampagaJr) July 10, 2022

I’ve been there a lot and sea lions are great there unless they are bothered . And life guards are constantly on speaker telling people to give them space . Some of those people running were not respecting those rules and they had enough lol 😂 — LIN (@LIN49003901) July 11, 2022

There were a lot of babies around the corner of that cove when I was there a week ago. You can see quite a few of them in this picture. pic.twitter.com/zzhR1gNl7A — Chris Nastasi (@Cnastydawg) July 11, 2022

As the video went viral, many people used #TeamSeaLion and asserted that beaches that are used by marine life like seals and sea lions should be off-limits for tourists, given that there are other beaches in the area. Several San Diego locals on Twitter highlighted many tourists purposely go near sea loins to get pictures.

