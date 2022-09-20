scorecardresearch
Watch: Sea lion invades hotel and captures sunlounger from a man

Netizens noted the sea lion was accustomed to human presence and could have been to the hotel in the past as well.

Imagine relaxing by the pool at your hotel but within seconds, your rest is interrupted by a sea lion that waddles toward you after invading the property. As impossible as it sounds, something like this happened to an unidentified man who was removed from his sunlounger after a sea lion claimed it.

All this was captured in a video that is being widely circulated on Twitter.

The undated video, which appears to have been taken at a seaside hotel or resort, shows a sea lion walking past a small set of stairs and entering the hotel premises. The marine mammal then plunges into the hotel pool and swims towards the area where sunloungers are placed.

The seal gets out of the pool and climbs on a sunlounger without giving any regard to the man who is already sitting on it. As the man relinquishes his seat, the sea lion is seen leisurely seating itself.

Commenting on the video, many netizens noted that judging by the sea lion’s confident movements, it appears it is accustomed to human presence and uses the hotel property frequently.

Echoing this thought a Twitter user wrote, “This has to be a very normal thing. She’?’ Looked very comfortable around humans. Went up the stairs and into the pool without hesitation. Even going straight up on the chair. It was clearly her spot that she has used every time she has come there.”

Another person wrote, “This scene really cracked me up, and the most endearing episode of an invasive daring Sea Lion getting the occupied human of his deckchair to take a nap.”

