Watch: Sea lion invades hotel and captures sunlounger from a man

Imagine relaxing by the pool at your hotel but within seconds, your rest is interrupted by a sea lion that waddles toward you after invading the property. As impossible as it sounds, something like this happened to an unidentified man who was removed from his sunlounger after a sea lion claimed it.

All this was captured in a video that is being widely circulated on Twitter.

The undated video, which appears to have been taken at a seaside hotel or resort, shows a sea lion walking past a small set of stairs and entering the hotel premises. The marine mammal then plunges into the hotel pool and swims towards the area where sunloungers are placed.

The seal gets out of the pool and climbs on a sunlounger without giving any regard to the man who is already sitting on it. As the man relinquishes his seat, the sea lion is seen leisurely seating itself.

Commenting on the video, many netizens noted that judging by the sea lion’s confident movements, it appears it is accustomed to human presence and uses the hotel property frequently.

Sea Lion enters hotel, swims in the pool and steals the man’s chair 😂 pic.twitter.com/lwMaPfUr6u — Joke Blog (@joke_blog) September 19, 2022

Ha ha … brilliant! 🤣 — Ben Allen (@Benjami79783607) September 19, 2022

“Excuse me sir, I think you’ll find I SEALED the bed reservation so that I can LION it. Flip off”. — FeathersInDevon🌻♿️🐶🐦🎼🚗🚙🍄🌳✨🌔 (@featherfusions) September 18, 2022

This scene really cracked me up, and the most endearing episode of an invasive daring Sea Lion getting the occupied human of his deckchair to take a

nap. — Adele Zierler (@auinger2) September 18, 2022

I love how the Sea Lion strikes a blow against people who always ‘reserve’ sun chairs with towels. I feel the same.😀 — Matt Howard (@thatchap6) September 18, 2022

This has to be a very normal thing. She’?’ Looked very comfortable around humans. Went up the stairs and into the pool without hesitation. Even going straight up on the chair. It was clearly her spot that she has used every time she has come there. — Anon Wreave (@BLO0DYSMILES) September 19, 2022

Poor sea lions. They are very friendly and people can be very mean with them. They are in a constant risk around humans.💔 — Mtra.Fernanda (@MtraFernanda) September 18, 2022

She’s clearly done this before, she knows the pool is there, that’s HER chair, and if sea lions aren’t allowed, why the ramp??? — Knuck F. Yoobuck (@downtomarsgirll) September 18, 2022

Echoing this thought a Twitter user wrote, “This has to be a very normal thing. She’?’ Looked very comfortable around humans. Went up the stairs and into the pool without hesitation. Even going straight up on the chair. It was clearly her spot that she has used every time she has come there.”

Another person wrote, “This scene really cracked me up, and the most endearing episode of an invasive daring Sea Lion getting the occupied human of his deckchair to take a nap.”